'Festive Mini' decorated in thousands of Christmas lights for charity

A Mini driver has decorated his car in 3,000 twinkling lights for charity, to “bring little moments of joy to people’s lives” at Christmas time.Nicholas Martin, 33, has created an illuminative show on his “Festive Mini” in the hopes of raising £10,000 to support The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Trust and Duchenne UK.The vehicle is decorated with thousands of app-controlled, battery-powered lights – each one customisable to generate different light patterns, messages, and animations.“Its purpose is to bring joy to as many people as possible,” the software engineer said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson snubs Liz Truss over her mini-BudgetMoment firefighter rescues dog trapped in drainPaula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City
Cornish Christmas wreaths presented to Downing Street

Two Christmas wreaths made in Cornwall will hang on the front doors of Number 10 and Number 11 Downing Street. The decorations by Santa Trees Liskeard will adorn the famous front doors for the festive period. The company received the honour by winning a competition run by the British Christmas...
Gardening 101: Christmas trees

Christmas trees come in different species. The main differences are color (from deep green to a light silver green) and density. You probably won't go wrong if you "go green" and find the darkest green tree possible. So, I'd say first, get on idea of what variety of Christmas tree you are looking for. Keep in mind that a very dense tree (lots of branches, no chance at all seeing the trunk) won't have as much room for your ornaments. The first step is the "quick glance." You have someone stand the tree up and give it a few gentle...
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Miracle church has 17 maple trees growing on top of its chapel but their roots are nowhere to be seen

An ancient church supports 17 maple trees that grow on its roof and walls. Surprisingly, only one root, the size of an arm, is visible inside the church. St Theodora church or Agia Theodora Vasta is a tiny Byzantine church in Central Peloponnese, Greece, built in the 11th or 12th century. What’s interesting is that it has 17 maple trees, each over 30 meters tall, growing on its roof and walls.
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!

Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Cat Caught on Home Camera Festively 'Un-decorating' the Christmas Tree

Here's a cat who is on a mission, and that mission is to completely un-decorate the Christmas tree in the dead of night. He's doing a great job. We aren't sure why he's doing this exactly, but we are sort of hoping he's setting up his own decorated room somewhere else in the house.
Newborn baby's body found at Waterbeach recycling centre

The body of a newborn baby boy has been found at a recycling centre, police have said. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to the site on Ely Road in Waterbeach at midday on Tuesday shortly after the discovery. Det Supt John Massey said it was an "incredibly sad and...
Nearly half of people ‘concerned about how their family will afford Christmas’

Two-thirds (66%) of people would rather go without a Christmas present this year if the gift-giver is worried about money, a survey has found.Just over a fifth (21%) said they would encourage people to buy a cheaper gift, research by credit provider Vanquis said.More than seven in 10 (72%) women surveyed said they would rather go without a Christmas present this year if they know the person giving it to them is worried about money, as would six in 10 (60%) men.Nearly half (47%) of people surveyed said they are concerned about how their family will afford Christmas and nearly...
Rescuer's Patience with Severely Abused Horse Is So Incredibly Touching

Rescuing an animal can be a rewarding experience, but it can also be incredibly difficult. It takes a lot of patience and love to earn the trust of a dog, cat, or even a horse who has been through hard times. Luckily, rescuers like @annakkrolll are pros at patience. Anna...
Enjoy the build-up to Christmas

We are starting Christmas season now. Thanksgiving is over, and we can fully and squarely focus on Christmas. This time of the year is both the most exciting and frustrating for me. Maybe most of you are like me and maybe it is just me, but each year I find myself anticipating Christmas with the excitement I had when I was a kid and each year at the end, I feel the disappointment of the season being over and going by too quickly.
Terrace, lawn or courtyard, there’s an apple tree to fit every plot. So plant one now

I get such a thrill when I see a heavily laden tree ripe with rosy apples. I think of the apples given away, bottled into sauce or made into pies. I think of the blackbirds that so love a rotten fallen apple. I think of the worms, wasps, maggots and microbes that take the rotting flesh back into the soil. I think of the ladybirds that will shelter over winter in the craggy edges of the tree’s bark, and the mistle thrush that will wipe the sticky mistletoe berries off its beak and thus deposit them into hollows where long-gone branches grew. I think of the mason bees and hoverflies that will pollinate the blossom in spring, and of the many moulds, rusts and strange fungi that will inhabit worlds I cannot see over the surface of the tree, both above and below.

