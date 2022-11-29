ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Only Recently Stopped Renting Out Georgia Home He Claims as His Residence

When he launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker claimed his deep roots in the state didn’t end with his days as a football legend at the University of Georgia.It was widely known at the time that the Republican hopeful had been living in Texas for decades, though he has claimed to maintain a residence in Atlanta for “17 years.” Less widely known, however, was that Walker’s wife collected tens of thousands of dollars in rental income for that residence, according to his 2021 financial disclosure forms.The house doubled as the Walker campaign’s first official address when...
Black Enterprise

Sen. Raphael Warnock Doubles Opponent Herschel Walker’s Fundraising Haul In Senate Runoff

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock raised $52.2 million between October 20 and November 16 for his reelection, doubling the amount his opponent Herschel Walker has received. NBC News reports Warnock is the top fundraising federal candidate of the 2022 midterm elections and spent almost $40 million ($39.2) over the same period, which is also double the amount Walker spent during the time frame.
Wild Orchid Media

The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board

We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them. After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
The Independent

Herschel Walker says ‘I live in Texas’ in recording as Georgia Senate candidate’s residency status scrutinised

Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued Republican candidate in a closely watched Senate runoff election in Georgia, said he lives in Texas in a newly unearthed recording.In a January speech to the University of Georgia’s College Republicans, the former football star stated plainly, “I live in Texas,” despite competing against Democrat Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s US Senate seat.“Everyone asks me, why did I decide to run for a Senate seat? Because to be honest with you, this is never something I ever, ever, ever thought in my life I’d ever do,” Mr Walker told the club, according to a report from...
13WMAZ

How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — With a U.S. Senate runoff just three weeks away, what do Senator Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker plan to do about crime?. In October, 13WMAZ hit the road with our Listening Lab to ask what issues you care about most and what priorities you want candidates to focus on. Nearly 800 people answered our survey in-person or online and more than 37 percent named crime as a top issue they want politicians to address.
Washington Examiner

Michelle Obama jumps into Georgia runoff with robocalls for Raphael Warnock

Former first lady Michelle Obama is harnessing her popularity to help Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the final stretch of his runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Obama recorded two robocalls asking Georgians to vote for the incumbent Democrat. In the first, she encourages Georgians to get their votes in...
