Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
HEATED HERSCHEL: Walker checks Warnock effort to change Georgia voting rules
McDonough, Georgia – Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker isn't pulling any punches against his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, as the two inch closer to a runoff election scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6. Speaking with Fox News Digital following a Wednesday stop on his "Evict Warnock Bus Tour,"...
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
Trump to hold tele-rally for Herschel Walker before Georgia runoff, but won't campaign in person
Former President Donald Trump will participate in a tele rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, but will not campaign for him in person before the December runoff.
Herschel Walker Only Recently Stopped Renting Out Georgia Home He Claims as His Residence
When he launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia, Herschel Walker claimed his deep roots in the state didn’t end with his days as a football legend at the University of Georgia.It was widely known at the time that the Republican hopeful had been living in Texas for decades, though he has claimed to maintain a residence in Atlanta for “17 years.” Less widely known, however, was that Walker’s wife collected tens of thousands of dollars in rental income for that residence, according to his 2021 financial disclosure forms.The house doubled as the Walker campaign’s first official address when...
WATCH: Warnock responds to allegations he wants last minute change to runoff voting rules
Speaking with Fox News Digital, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock hit back at Republican Herschel Walker over accusations he wants to change Georgia's voting rules.
Georgie Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short
Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket. Overall, it had been an excellent night for the...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Doubles Opponent Herschel Walker’s Fundraising Haul In Senate Runoff
Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock raised $52.2 million between October 20 and November 16 for his reelection, doubling the amount his opponent Herschel Walker has received. NBC News reports Warnock is the top fundraising federal candidate of the 2022 midterm elections and spent almost $40 million ($39.2) over the same period, which is also double the amount Walker spent during the time frame.
The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board
We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them. After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Warnock opponent implores high turnout in Georgia Senate runoff to propel Walker to victory
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, former Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler urged Georgians to turn out in high numbers to propel Herschel Walker to victory.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Georgia's Senate runoff between Warnock and Walker nears. What you need to know.
Georgia's crucial runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is approaching. Here's what you need to know.
Georgia Senate Candidates Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Will Advance to a December Runoff Election
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will face off again in a Georgia runoff election next month to determine who wins the race, according to multiple projections. The candidates came in neck-and-neck in Tuesday's general election, with neither reaching the required 50% vote threshold to win the...
Georgia runoff elections designed to ‘keep Black candidates out of office,’ claims MSNBC
MSNBC show "Velshi" delved into the alleged racist origins of Georgia's runoff election system, claiming it was created to keep Black people from power.
Herschel Walker says ‘I live in Texas’ in recording as Georgia Senate candidate’s residency status scrutinised
Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued Republican candidate in a closely watched Senate runoff election in Georgia, said he lives in Texas in a newly unearthed recording.In a January speech to the University of Georgia’s College Republicans, the former football star stated plainly, “I live in Texas,” despite competing against Democrat Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s US Senate seat.“Everyone asks me, why did I decide to run for a Senate seat? Because to be honest with you, this is never something I ever, ever, ever thought in my life I’d ever do,” Mr Walker told the club, according to a report from...
How Senator Warnock, Herschel Walker stand on crime ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — With a U.S. Senate runoff just three weeks away, what do Senator Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker plan to do about crime?. In October, 13WMAZ hit the road with our Listening Lab to ask what issues you care about most and what priorities you want candidates to focus on. Nearly 800 people answered our survey in-person or online and more than 37 percent named crime as a top issue they want politicians to address.
WATCH: Georgia voters praise 'fighter' Herschel Walker ahead of Tuesday runoff election
Fox News Digital spoke with supporters of Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, who said he was the candidate in which they could trust their children's future.
Washington Examiner
Michelle Obama jumps into Georgia runoff with robocalls for Raphael Warnock
Former first lady Michelle Obama is harnessing her popularity to help Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the final stretch of his runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Obama recorded two robocalls asking Georgians to vote for the incumbent Democrat. In the first, she encourages Georgians to get their votes in...
