No matter how much a film adaptation tries to fit every single detail from its original source material, it will undoubtedly lead to chaos and information overload to its audience, defeating its purpose of entertaining the fans. However, Marvel made sure to create their very own keepsake to keep track of Namor’s kingdom of Talokan in their own terms for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And how did they do that? By making a 200-page Bible of everything there is to know about Namor’s underwater palace.

2 DAYS AGO