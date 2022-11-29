Beatrice Osborne passed away from this life on November 22, 2022 at the age of 86. She passed away at Seminole Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on July 4, 1936 in Yeager, Ok, and was raised by the loving Matriarch of her family, Lucile Hardin. Beatrice met and married Marvin Osborne Sr. on September 15, 1956, and the two were married almost 60 years. Within this union their four children were born, Sheila Rena, Marvin Jr., Bruce Michael, and Clint.

