NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on 6 quality players in deals that didn't net them too much, and fans can hardly believe it.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
3 former Cleveland Cavaliers who could be helping the team right now
The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help on defense. We knew that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be the best defensive unit in the NBA, and at least Mitchell is trying but the two fo them together have just been plain awful. They’re easy to beat off the dribble and Garland doesn’t do a great job keeping his heels off the floor. It’s no wonder the Cavs can be beaten with the extra pass.
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other
NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals he hasn't talked to Michael Jordan in 10 years despite being in the same room for around 5 times.
LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers
LeBron James explained what went wrong for the Lakers in the final sequence of their game against the Indiana Pacers.
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
LeBron James is being heavily criticized for his poor performance that led to the Lakers blowing a 17-point lead against the Indiana Pacers.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Furious After Blowing 17-Point Fourth Quarter Lead To The Indiana Pacers: "LeBron Actively Hurt Us Tonight"
The Los Angeles Lakers just choked a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to the Indiana pacers. After a strong performance through 40 minutes of the game, the Lakers completely fell apart to a shooting barrage from the Pacers at the end of the fourth quarter, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3 by Andrew Nembhard to give the game to the Pacers.
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
Draymond Green Was Flying On A Regular Plane And Fans Liked That: "He's Smart. No Need To Waste Thousands On A Private Jet."
NBA fans react to Draymond Green flying on a regular plane instead of spending a lot of money to travel on a private jet.
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Lakers News: LeBron James Acknowledges Perfect Storm Behind Fourth Quarter Collapse Vs. Pacers
Some of the blame certainly falls on LBJ's defensive inattentiveness late.
Yardbarker
Watch: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits buzzer beater against Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a miraculous 17-point comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Despite being down 101-84 with under ten minutes to play, the Pacers emerged victorious and walked away with a 116-115 win. Indiana outscored Los Angeles 32-22 in the fourth quarter to pull off the...
Kendrick Perkins: LeBron James isn't best player on Lakers anymore
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a heartbreaking defeat on Monday, blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and losing, 116-115, to the Indiana Pacers on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by rookie Andrew Nembhard. LeBron James has to shoulder some of the blame. He played poorly down the stretch and finished 8-of-22 from the...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
New York Knicks Make A Roster Move On Tuesday
The New York Knicks announced on Tuesday that they have waived Feron Hunt, who was on a two-way contract.
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
