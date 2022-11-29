Warren County deputies have tracked down the man who they say is responsible for a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart. On Sunday, 33-year-old Adrian Simental opened fire towards a 52-year-old New York City man outside of the store on Route Nine in Queensbury. The men were involved in an aggressive driving encounter that started at the Northway Plaza nearby and resulted in Simental following the victim to the Walmart and shooting him. The victim was struck in the abdomen but has already been released from the hospital. After his arraignment, Simental was sent to the Warren County Jail.

