Woman 'Severely' Injured In Stabbing Inside Latham Home At Hands Of Ex-BF, Police Say
A woman is recovering from “severe” injuries suffered in a stabbing attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend inside her home in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, with reports of a violent domestic dispute at a home in Latham, located on Fiddlers Lane.
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
Deputies arrest man after accidentally shooting himself
Sheriff Apple reports the arrest of Ronald W. Henry Jr. of Voorheesville on December 1. Henry Jr. accidentally shot himself with a gun he allegedly didn't have a permit for.
iheart.com
Warren County Deputies Arrest Queensbury Man For Alleged Role in Stabbing
A Queensbury man has been arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a stabbing. Deputies say 24-year-old Andrew Teal attacked the victim with a knife at an address on Angel Lane in Queensbury Wednesday. The victim was brought to Glens Falls Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Teal is facing multiple charges including assault. After his arraignment, Teal was sent to the Warren County Correctional Facility.
WNYT
“I’m not a monster.” Granville woman speaks up after dozens of her horses were seized
Only on 13: A Washington County woman is telling her side of the story after dozens of her horses were seized in September. Since then, Wendy Murphy said she’s been called a monster. Her attorney, Tucker Stanclift said he questions the validity of how all the pieces of the...
WNYT
Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute
A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
Police: Armed Pownal trailer park burglar nabbed
A Bennington man was arrested on Thursday, after a months-long investigation into an armed robbery at Burdick Trailer Park in Pownal, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
iheart.com
Warren County Deputies Track Down Man Responsible For Parking Lot Shooting
Warren County deputies have tracked down the man who they say is responsible for a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart. On Sunday, 33-year-old Adrian Simental opened fire towards a 52-year-old New York City man outside of the store on Route Nine in Queensbury. The men were involved in an aggressive driving encounter that started at the Northway Plaza nearby and resulted in Simental following the victim to the Walmart and shooting him. The victim was struck in the abdomen but has already been released from the hospital. After his arraignment, Simental was sent to the Warren County Jail.
WRGB
Teenager dies after driver, passenger ejected in ATV crash
DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a 17-year-old Howes Cave teen has died following a crash involving an ATV. Investigators say 17-year-old Connor Summerfield was operating an ATV in the area of Batter Street in Duanesburg. Police say Summerfield left the road and struck an embankment. Both Summerfield...
Schenectady PD requests cooperation, not speculation as search for missing girl enters day five
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hour to hour—even minute to minute—Schenectady Police Sgt. Nick Mannix says tips, theories and even wild guesses are flowing in on the disappearance of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey. NEWS10’s crew on the scene Wednesday witnessed K9 units and state police divers continuing to search the Mohawk River and bank around the Stockade […]
1 in custody after stabbing in Colonie
Colonie police have a male in custody after police responded to a domestic dispute.
Columbia County police find missing man
Police are searching for an adult man from Claverack who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.
iheart.com
Schenectady Woman Arrested For Allegedly Showing Child Inappropriate Photos
A Schenectady woman has been arrested on a child endangerment charge after being accused of committing a disturbing crime. State Police say they received a complaint last week that a child was shown inappropriate photos while traveling on a school bus. An investigation revealed 25-year-old Sierra Cook was employed as a bus aide when she allegedly showed nude photographs that were on her cell phone to the child and others. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in court on December 20th.
Schenectady police search for another missing teen
Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for help in locating Hajile Howard, 14. Schenectady police shared this information on November 30.
Lost hunter rescued in Fulton County
Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home invasion that spilled into the streets on Tuesday night.
iheart.com
Gloversville Man Faces Multiple Charges After State Police Arrest
A Gloversville man is in some major legal trouble after being arrested by State Police on multiple charges. Police executed search warrants at homes on Oakland Avenue in Gloversville and Perthshire Drive in Perth last week and discovered nine guns, bullets, more than three pounds of cannabis, digital scales and packaging materials. They say 39-year-old Jesse Smith is connected to both residences and was taken into custody. He was arraigned and sent to the Fulton County Correctional Facility where he's being held without bail.
Police Issue Alert For Missing Man From Pittstown
Police are asking for help locating a man from the region who has been missing for over a week. Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, of Pittstown, was last seen at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The...
WNYT
Rescue crews pull car from Fulton County creek
Rescue teams stepped into action Sunday in Fulton County. Photos from the Fulton County Emergency Management and Fire Coordinators Office show the chilly water rescue after a crash sent a car into Caroga Creek. The Tri-County Swift Water Rescue Team was called in on Sunday night to help with the...
Fulton county pair accused of animal neglect
Two Fulton County residents were arrested for alleged animal neglect on November 9
