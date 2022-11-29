Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seminole Producer
Vausey Kramer
Vausey Marie (Brazell) Kramer, age 97 and a resident of Konawa, Oklahoma, passed away Nov. 26, 2022 at her granddaughter’s home in Coyle, Oklahoma. A graveside service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022 at Vamoosa Cemetery under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Michael Isaacs will officiate.
Seminole Producer
Sheri Barnett
Sheri Lynn Barnett, age 59, of Oklahoma City passed away at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City on November 15th, 2022. She was born to Fredricka English & Danny Cole on August 9th, 1963 in Holdenville, Oklahoma. She married Stephanie Sims and were together for 10 years until her sudden death on February 10th, 2021.
Seminole Producer
Brenda Harjo
Brenda Kay (Wolf) “Tvklake” Harjo, age 63 and resident of Wewoka, Oklahoma, passed away November 23, 2022 at SSM Health Saint Anthony Hospital in Shawnee, Oklahoma. A Wake service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022 at High Springs Baptist Church, and funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 2nd at the church under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa, Oklahoma. Pastor, Herschel Davis and Pastor, Skip Foster will officiate, and burial will follow at Wolfe Cemetery in Maud.
Seminole Producer
Cecil Teter, Sr.
Cecil Ray Teter, Sr., Maud resident, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his home, at the age of 67. Cecil was born on April 19, 1955. Cecil married Lavonna Sue Works-Teter on April 6, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Maud, Oklahoma. Cecil loved taking care of his dog, Bossy. He also enjoyed tinkering with things.
Seminole Producer
Daniel Harjo
Daniel James Harjo age 43, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Wewoka, OK. He was born November 5, 1979 in Wewoka, OK to the late Michael Harjo and Deenna Johnson. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Thomas Harjo. He is survived by his wife, Tina...
Seminole Producer
Marjorie Stewart
Marjorie Grace Stewart age 90, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Holdenville, OK. She was born December 17, 1931 in Neosho, MO to the late Earl Andrew Jackson Parsons and Sylvia Sawyer Parsons. She graduated from Butner High School. Marjorie married Harold Eugene Stewart on July 10, 1948, he...
Seminole Producer
Beatrice Osborne
Beatrice Osborne passed away from this life on November 22, 2022 at the age of 86. She passed away at Seminole Care and Rehabilitation. She was born on July 4, 1936 in Yeager, Ok, and was raised by the loving Matriarch of her family, Lucile Hardin. Beatrice met and married Marvin Osborne Sr. on September 15, 1956, and the two were married almost 60 years. Within this union their four children were born, Sheila Rena, Marvin Jr., Bruce Michael, and Clint.
Comments / 0