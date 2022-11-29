ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorrento, LA

postsouth.com

How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'

Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
iheart.com

Baton Rouge Festival of Lights

There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Baton Rouge than with the Festival of Lights. Join us for a holiday celebration featuring 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa Claus himself! Watch as the magic lights up before your eyes with a fireworks show and the annual tree lighting ceremony in North Boulevard Town Square.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
GONZALES, LA
houmatimes.com

HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3

After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

All lanes open on I-10 West before Grosse Tete

UPDATE: (3:12 p.m.) GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Grosse Tete, according to DOTD. Congestion remains seven miles long. GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — The right lane remains blocked, according to DOTD. Congestion has reached six miles long. UPDATE (12...
GROSSE TETE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Phys.org

Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast

Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
