Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
postsouth.com
How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'
Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
iheart.com
Baton Rouge Festival of Lights
There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Baton Rouge than with the Festival of Lights. Join us for a holiday celebration featuring 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating and a visit from Santa Claus himself! Watch as the magic lights up before your eyes with a fireworks show and the annual tree lighting ceremony in North Boulevard Town Square.
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Acadiana Christian School temporary closure announced
Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia, Louisiana will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022 due to a plumbing issue.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
brproud.com
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
Louisiana woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a Denham Springs woman named Tiffany Duke.
brproud.com
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
houmatimes.com
HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3
After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-10 West before Grosse Tete
UPDATE: (3:12 p.m.) GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Grosse Tete, according to DOTD. Congestion remains seven miles long. GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — The right lane remains blocked, according to DOTD. Congestion has reached six miles long. UPDATE (12...
theadvocate.com
Lights, parades and Christmas past: 3 things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge area
It's a Baton Rouge tradition: The mayor switches on North Boulevard's half a million holiday lights, along with the 25-foot Christmas tree. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. downtownbatonrouge.org. Join the parades. West...
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
Phys.org
Focus on ancient campus mounds provides insight into Middle Archaic lifestyles
The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. Recent papers have offered alternate interpretations of their...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
Phys.org
Scientists say land is being created at one of two sites on Louisiana's coast
Supporters of the large-scale Mississippi River sediment diversions currently being planned by the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority got a boost to their case recently when Louisiana State University (LSU) College of the Coast & Environment scientists published an analysis of two existing freshwater diversions on the state's coastline, one of which shows a significant amount of land having formed over the past 17 years.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
WAFB.com
Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
