Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Driver cut free from car after crash into garden
Firefighters cut a driver free from a car which crashed into a garden in Devon. A crew was called to Kingsteignton after the car left the slipway approaching Ware Barton roundabout, Devon and Somerset fire service said. The vehicle slid across a grass verge, through a fence and landed in...
BBC
Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
BBC
Military fire engine overturns on road near Helston
A military fire engine has overturned and blocked a road in Cornwall. RNAS Culdrose confirmed the vehicle was from their base, and no-one was hurt. The truck overturned on the A3083 en route to Predannack Airfield, said a Royal Navy spokesperson. The road is blocked in both directions between Cross...
BBC
Newry: Man dies after being shot multiple times at close range
A 58-year-old man killed in Newry was shot number of times at close range as part of a possible feud, police say. The shooting occurred in Ardcarn Park, a residential area, shortly after 18:00 GMT on Thursday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been...
Mother left her baby with fractured skull home to die in 27C heat - as she went shopping
A mother has been jailed after leaving her baby home to die in 27C with a fractured skull - while she got a car wash and went shopping.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan Davis in his cot for two hours - running errands and visiting a park.The tot was abandoned at home alone - trapped in a warm room with no windows open or fans on in hot weather.Davis - who regularly smoked cannabis around her son - returned to the property and then began texting a friend.She failed to check on him for at least another 30 minutes,...
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
3 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash in west Phoenix
Three people died in Phoenix after their pickup truck caught fire when a driver rear-ended it on Thomas Road near 59th Avenue Saturday night. Police learned that two men were in a vehicle traveling east on Thomas Road and rear-ended a pickup truck around 10 p.m. After the collision, the truck caught fire and three people who were inside died as a result, according to Phoenix police. ...
BBC
Arrest as girl, 16, dies after taking tablet in Exeter nightclub
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, 16, died in hospital having taken an "unknown substance" at a nightclub, police said. Officers were called by paramedics to Move nightclub in Exeter at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal...
BBC
Portadown: Arrest after teenage girl 'assaulted with bat'
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in Portadown in County Armagh. Police were called to Obins Street in the town shortly after 21:15 GMT on Friday. The teenager suffered bruising but is not believed to have been seriously injured. A 41-year-old...
BBC
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds
A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...
BBC
Stephanie Slater: The kidnap victim who faced a second ordeal
Held captive for eight days by one of the UK's most notorious kidnappers, Stephanie Slater faced a new trauma in the aftermath of her release. She would go on to have a huge impact on how victims of crime are treated. In 1992, the 25-year-old was working at a Birmingham...
BBC
Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner says visit to campaigner's home had good intent
A Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said he received a "satisfactory explanation" as to why an anti-sewage campaigner was visited by police. Beverely Glock submitted a question online ahead of a Chideock village event with West Dorset MP Chris Loder. Dorset Police then attended her home and that of...
BBC
Neal Saunders died after appropriate police restraint, jury finds
A man died after being appropriately restrained by police officers for an hour on the floor of his father's flat, an inquest jury has found. Neal Saunders, 39, was detained when police were called to a reported assault at the address in Langley, Berkshire, in September 2020. He died the...
BBC
Oxford Wood Farm Park murder: Woman arrested
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of a murder investigation after a suspected targeted attack in a park. Thames Valley Police said the man was found in Wood Farm Park, Oxford, on Wednesday and died later in hospital. A 47-year-old woman from Oxford...
BBC
Met Police urges parents to check children's phones
The Met Police has urged parents in south London to check their children's phones for a video "showing an alleged sexual offence". The warning was sent in a letter to schools in Croydon, Bromley and Sutton. Parents were told to inform the safeguarding officer at their child's school if a...
BBC
Monaghan deaths: Men named as Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill
The two men who died at separate locations in County Monaghan on Thursday have been named locally as Christopher Mooney and Kieran Hamill. Mr Mooney, who was 60, was found dead at a house at Knockreagh Lower in Broomfield at about 06:45 local time on Thursday. Gardaí (Irish police) said...
Comments / 0