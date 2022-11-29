ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

The Verge’s 2022 fitness and wellness gift guide

Few things are more important in life than health and happiness. Fortunately, while neither can be bought, we can give our loved ones gifts that can help them improve both — which is why we’ve curated a guide to our favorite gadgets, services, books, and other items that focus on both mental and physical well-being.
Men's Health

A Bodybuilding Coach Shares How He Trains for Grip Strength

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, trainer Eugene Teo demonstrates a full arm day workout, with particular focus on how he trains his wrists and forearms for maximum strength. He starts off by targeting his biceps with a cluster set of dumbbell curls, performing the exercise for 8...
Women's Health

15-minute bodyweight ab workout by Rosie Stockley

If you need a reason to train abs today, here’s one: a strong core helps to improve your athletic performance – you may be able to lift heavier, and you’ll have a lower risk of injury, too. A strong core also helps to prevent back pain, and can improve your posture, too – just in case you need a little extra convincing.

