Do rowing machines build muscle?
They provide a great cardio and resistance workout, but do rowing machines build muscle effectively? We look at the science
The Verge’s 2022 fitness and wellness gift guide
Few things are more important in life than health and happiness. Fortunately, while neither can be bought, we can give our loved ones gifts that can help them improve both — which is why we’ve curated a guide to our favorite gadgets, services, books, and other items that focus on both mental and physical well-being.
A Bodybuilding Coach Shares How He Trains for Grip Strength
In a recent video on his YouTube channel, trainer Eugene Teo demonstrates a full arm day workout, with particular focus on how he trains his wrists and forearms for maximum strength. He starts off by targeting his biceps with a cluster set of dumbbell curls, performing the exercise for 8...
15-minute bodyweight ab workout by Rosie Stockley
If you need a reason to train abs today, here’s one: a strong core helps to improve your athletic performance – you may be able to lift heavier, and you’ll have a lower risk of injury, too. A strong core also helps to prevent back pain, and can improve your posture, too – just in case you need a little extra convincing.
