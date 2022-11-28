ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale in a multi-unit dwelling. Emergency crews responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 5818 Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Emergency crews responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a child struck on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Report of a child struck by a vehicle on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine. Emergency crews responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot. Emergency crews responding.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Vehicle fire reported on ﻿Arthur Avenue in Carlisle﻿

CARLISLE, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on Arthur Avenue in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Crash with injuries reported on Queen City in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Queen City in Westwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Assault with injuries reported on Epworth Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Epworth Avenue in Westwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Shooting reported on Vine Street in Elmwood Place

CINCINNATI — Police are on scene of a reported shooting on Vine Street in Elmwood Place.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Kenton County

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road Kenton County. Emergency crews are responding.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Firestone Drive in Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Locke Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue at Sovereign Drive in Groesbeck. Emergency crews are responding.
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Harrison Avenue in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH

