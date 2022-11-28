ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

16 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 1-4

Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season is in full swing! Oklahoma City has tons of festive events happening this weekend that are ideal for family and friends to come together and spread some cheer. Chisholm Creek Christmas Village | Dec. 2. Loads of Christmas fun will be at...
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City

Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
Meet at the Bennett Event Center

The Bennett Event Center at the OKC Fairgrounds is a modern, flexible space for hosting everything from trade shows to craft fairs to wrestling tournaments. While this event space is the newest addition to the OKC Fairgrounds complex, it has already housed huge events like the Route 66 Road Fest, OKC Boat & RV Show and Braum’s Affair of the Heart.
Streetwear in OKC

The popularity of streetwear clothing is quickly growing, and with it are the number of outlets that offer this type of style. While this is not Oklahoma City’s traditional fashion statement, the rise of streetwear around the world has prompted a similar growth on the Modern Frontier. With more shops popping up, we’ve hand-picked the best places to find streetwear clothing in OKC.
Braum’s Holiday River Parade set for December 3rd

OKLAHOMA CITY (November 29, 2022) – On Saturday, December 3, RIVERSPORT is bringing back an Oklahoma City family favorite - Holiday River Parade brought to you by Braum’s. This year's event happens in the Boathouse District and will feature water skiing elves, holiday-themed boats sparkling on the Oklahoma River, and fireworks.
Tulsa King series shows off OKC

To date, there have been three episodes of Tulsa King aired, the new fish-out-of-water gangster series starring Sylvester Stallone and supposedly set in Tulsa. However, all the soundstage work was done at Prairie Surf Studios (the former Cox Center downtown) and many of the outdoor scenes are filmed in Oklahoma City.
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
