4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
405magazine.com
16 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 1-4
Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season is in full swing! Oklahoma City has tons of festive events happening this weekend that are ideal for family and friends to come together and spread some cheer. Chisholm Creek Christmas Village | Dec. 2. Loads of Christmas fun will be at...
visitokc.com
Two-day Annual Holiday Sale Planned for Oklahoma History Center Museum Store
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center’s (OHC) annual holiday sale in the museum store will take place Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m.–4:45 p.m. on both days. The Oklahoma Historical Society’s (OHS) members, staff and volunteers will receive a 10% discount on...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
visitokc.com
Meet at the Bennett Event Center
The Bennett Event Center at the OKC Fairgrounds is a modern, flexible space for hosting everything from trade shows to craft fairs to wrestling tournaments. While this event space is the newest addition to the OKC Fairgrounds complex, it has already housed huge events like the Route 66 Road Fest, OKC Boat & RV Show and Braum’s Affair of the Heart.
OKC shelter overwhelmed by number of dogs, cats
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to be overwhelmed by the number of animals being dropped off at the shelter each day.
visitokc.com
Streetwear in OKC
The popularity of streetwear clothing is quickly growing, and with it are the number of outlets that offer this type of style. While this is not Oklahoma City’s traditional fashion statement, the rise of streetwear around the world has prompted a similar growth on the Modern Frontier. With more shops popping up, we’ve hand-picked the best places to find streetwear clothing in OKC.
visitokc.com
Braum’s Holiday River Parade set for December 3rd
OKLAHOMA CITY (November 29, 2022) – On Saturday, December 3, RIVERSPORT is bringing back an Oklahoma City family favorite - Holiday River Parade brought to you by Braum’s. This year's event happens in the Boathouse District and will feature water skiing elves, holiday-themed boats sparkling on the Oklahoma River, and fireworks.
Person Hit By Train In SW Oklahoma City
One person was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The victim was taken to a local hospital, their condition unknown. The incident happened near Southwest 23rd Street and Santa Fe Avenue after 4 p.m. This is a developing story.
Free Santa Market returns to Oklahoma City
Christmas is just around the corner, so now is the time to start purchasing presents for those you love.
KOCO
Adorable rescue puppies, kittens featured in Oklahoma Humane Society's yule log video
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Humane Society is celebrating Giving Tuesday by launching its 2022 yule log video featuring adorable rescue puppies and kittens. The video shows Oklahoma Humane Society rescue dogs and cats playing in front of a fireplace scene and includes songs by local musicians. Open the video player above to watch clips from the almost hour-long video.
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
Meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
State leaders say they will begin holding regional family meetings to help families who have been waiting for disability services for years.
OBN: Marijuana Farm Where Four Workers Were Executed Tied To OKC ‘Accountant’, Ghost Owner
The marijuana grow where four Chinese nationals were fatally shot was tied to a “self-proclaimed accountant” in Oklahoma City as well as a “straw owner,” according to court filings by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Newly released search warrants reveal Kevin Pham was contacted by workers...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma Humane Society announces hire of new President & Ceo, Mark Eby
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Humane Society’s Board of Directors has announced the hire of Mark Eby as OK Humane’s new President & CEO. Eby brings over 20 years of nonprofit experience, as well as extensive animal welfare knowledge to his new role, officially beginning Monday, December 5.
okctalk.com
Tulsa King series shows off OKC
To date, there have been three episodes of Tulsa King aired, the new fish-out-of-water gangster series starring Sylvester Stallone and supposedly set in Tulsa. However, all the soundstage work was done at Prairie Surf Studios (the former Cox Center downtown) and many of the outdoor scenes are filmed in Oklahoma City.
First-of-its-kind implant to help heart failure performed in OKC
An Enid man was one of the first heart failure patients to receive a new implant.
pryorinfopub.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Oklahoma City
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Oklahoma City, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
