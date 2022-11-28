ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City

Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Streetwear in OKC

The popularity of streetwear clothing is quickly growing, and with it are the number of outlets that offer this type of style. While this is not Oklahoma City’s traditional fashion statement, the rise of streetwear around the world has prompted a similar growth on the Modern Frontier. With more shops popping up, we’ve hand-picked the best places to find streetwear clothing in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

16 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 1-4

Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season is in full swing! Oklahoma City has tons of festive events happening this weekend that are ideal for family and friends to come together and spread some cheer. Chisholm Creek Christmas Village | Dec. 2. Loads of Christmas fun will be at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Meet at the Bennett Event Center

The Bennett Event Center at the OKC Fairgrounds is a modern, flexible space for hosting everything from trade shows to craft fairs to wrestling tournaments. While this event space is the newest addition to the OKC Fairgrounds complex, it has already housed huge events like the Route 66 Road Fest, OKC Boat & RV Show and Braum’s Affair of the Heart.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

IT’S WARM AND COZY IN THE PASEO ARTS & CREATIVITY CENTER

Oklahoma City, OK (November 30, 2022) – The Paseo Arts Association is hosting a Holiday Open House to kick off the holiday season. From 12-4pm, visitors can come to the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center at 3024 Paseo, to enjoy visits with the PACC studio artists and a jewelry pop-up from artist Larry Tallent. Refreshments will include cookies, mimosas and hot cocoa. Visitors who attend will have a chance to be entered in a raffle to win one of several gift bags, which includes a mini bottle of sparkling, candle and chocolates!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman bridge closing due to structural concerns, city announces

NORMAN, Okla. — A bridge in Norman will be closed starting Thursday evening because of serious structural concerns. Norman officials said the 60th Avenue Northeast bridge over Rock Creek Road, which is between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads, will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, because of serious structural concerns. They said the concern was discovered after multiple inspections.
NORMAN, OK
okctalk.com

OU planning two huge new projects

Two huge new projects are set to reshape the campus at the University of Oklahoma. Today (11/30) the Board of Regents is expected to approve a measure selecting HOK of Kansas City as the design firm for a massive new Football Operations Facility to be built east of the stadium.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

8-year-old Oklahoma BMX racer wins Race of Champions and Grands

DEL CITY, Okla. — KOCO 5 wants to give a big High 5 to an 8-year-old Del City boy who recently won the BMX Race of Champions and Grands. The young racer, Dash Loveless, won the Race of Champions and Grands in both open and class in his age group during a competition last week in Tulsa.
DEL CITY, OK

