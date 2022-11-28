Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
visitokc.com
Documentary Highlighting Hardships of the Dust Bowl to be Shown at Oklahoma History Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — An hour-long documentary that shares a first-hand perspective of the Dust Bowl era will be shown at the Oklahoma History Center (OHC) on Saturday, December 3, starting at 1 p.m. “Dust to Eat” (2021) takes the viewer through the drought and ensuing dust storms from the...
visitokc.com
Streetwear in OKC
The popularity of streetwear clothing is quickly growing, and with it are the number of outlets that offer this type of style. While this is not Oklahoma City’s traditional fashion statement, the rise of streetwear around the world has prompted a similar growth on the Modern Frontier. With more shops popping up, we’ve hand-picked the best places to find streetwear clothing in OKC.
KOKI FOX 23
How an actor, his OU sweetheart, the pandemic, the Indian Child Welfare Act brought the ‘miraculous’
JENKS, Okla. — Texas native Cody Mayo always wanted to be a professional actor. He was the first in his family to get into college. In 2006, Cody began his studies at the University of Oklahoma (OU) as a drama major. It was during his sophomore year that Cody...
405magazine.com
16 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: December 1-4
Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season is in full swing! Oklahoma City has tons of festive events happening this weekend that are ideal for family and friends to come together and spread some cheer. Chisholm Creek Christmas Village | Dec. 2. Loads of Christmas fun will be at...
visitokc.com
Two-day Annual Holiday Sale Planned for Oklahoma History Center Museum Store
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma History Center’s (OHC) annual holiday sale in the museum store will take place Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m.–4:45 p.m. on both days. The Oklahoma Historical Society’s (OHS) members, staff and volunteers will receive a 10% discount on...
visitokc.com
Meet at the Bennett Event Center
The Bennett Event Center at the OKC Fairgrounds is a modern, flexible space for hosting everything from trade shows to craft fairs to wrestling tournaments. While this event space is the newest addition to the OKC Fairgrounds complex, it has already housed huge events like the Route 66 Road Fest, OKC Boat & RV Show and Braum’s Affair of the Heart.
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
12tomatoes.com
Oklahoma City Erects 50 Foot Replica Of Iconic Lamp From “A Christmas Story”
There are certain movies that we watch every year and when Christmas rolls around, we tend to watch the same ones over and over again. This includes A Christmas Story, and it is a Christmas classic that many of us could probably quote word for word. There are some things...
visitokc.com
IT’S WARM AND COZY IN THE PASEO ARTS & CREATIVITY CENTER
Oklahoma City, OK (November 30, 2022) – The Paseo Arts Association is hosting a Holiday Open House to kick off the holiday season. From 12-4pm, visitors can come to the Paseo Arts & Creativity Center at 3024 Paseo, to enjoy visits with the PACC studio artists and a jewelry pop-up from artist Larry Tallent. Refreshments will include cookies, mimosas and hot cocoa. Visitors who attend will have a chance to be entered in a raffle to win one of several gift bags, which includes a mini bottle of sparkling, candle and chocolates!
Veteran tiny homes project has residents concerned
A debate is unfolding in a historic northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood over a proposed residential project for homeless veterans.
OBN: Marijuana Farm Where Four Workers Were Executed Tied To OKC ‘Accountant’, Ghost Owner
The marijuana grow where four Chinese nationals were fatally shot was tied to a “self-proclaimed accountant” in Oklahoma City as well as a “straw owner,” according to court filings by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. Newly released search warrants reveal Kevin Pham was contacted by workers...
Neighbors outraged over OKC rental property operating without required license for over a year
In the last year, northwest Oklahoma City neighbors have noticed dozens of news faces coming and going on one property without a clue why.
cherokeephoenix.org
Former Chief Mankiller’s likeness joins other Cherokees at Oklahoma State Capitol building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A portrait of former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Wilma P. Mankiller now adorns a wall on the fifth floor of the Oklahoma State Capitol building in Oklahoma City. Her portrait is one of approximately 20 new pieces to be commissioned and has joined the more than...
KOCO
Norman bridge closing due to structural concerns, city announces
NORMAN, Okla. — A bridge in Norman will be closed starting Thursday evening because of serious structural concerns. Norman officials said the 60th Avenue Northeast bridge over Rock Creek Road, which is between Rock Creek and Tecumseh roads, will be closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, because of serious structural concerns. They said the concern was discovered after multiple inspections.
okctalk.com
OU planning two huge new projects
Two huge new projects are set to reshape the campus at the University of Oklahoma. Today (11/30) the Board of Regents is expected to approve a measure selecting HOK of Kansas City as the design firm for a massive new Football Operations Facility to be built east of the stadium.
pryorinfopub.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Oklahoma City
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Oklahoma City, OK using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
State leaders say they will begin holding regional family meetings to help families who have been waiting for disability services for years.
KOCO
8-year-old Oklahoma BMX racer wins Race of Champions and Grands
DEL CITY, Okla. — KOCO 5 wants to give a big High 5 to an 8-year-old Del City boy who recently won the BMX Race of Champions and Grands. The young racer, Dash Loveless, won the Race of Champions and Grands in both open and class in his age group during a competition last week in Tulsa.
‘I don’t wanna die in here’: Current OK Co. Detention Center inmate claims bed bugs eating him alive, calling whole facility negligent
A current Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has been behind bars for a total of 21 days now, but says he's been having alarming medical issues that are a result of bed bug bites since day two.
