Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline. The social media rumor mill went into overdrive this weekend after Pop Hive, a pop culture community Twitter account, claimed Zendaya and Tom Holland were “reportedly engaged” in secret. The tweet, which did not share its sourcing or which report the claim originated from, went viral, and other celebrity news fan accounts picked it up. Thousands of users on Twitter also shared. But as Buzzfeed pointed out, while Zendaya and Holland have not addressed the unverified rumor themselves, Zendaya's mother Claire Stoermer seemingly did on her Instagram Story. She cleared the air, and even implied the engagement rumors were made up to drive clicks.

1 DAY AGO