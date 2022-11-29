Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
U.S. Marshals catch Rocky Mount 2x shooting suspect, police say
On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals caught a fugitive who is suspected of shooting and killing a man in August and for his role in another shooting on Nov. 16.
Recent rash of shootings has Kinston residents concerned
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Officials are still searching for answers in the rash of shootings that have happened in Kinston. Police hope to bring closure to all the people involved. Kinston police say the shooting on Herbert Drive was a domestic violence incident and an arrest has been made. As for the West Vernon Avenue […]
WNCT
Greenville Police response to Black Friday mall shooting
On Monday, De’Quazious Isaiah Pollard was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department for his suspected role in the Greenville Mall shooting last Friday. Greenville Police response to Black Friday mall shooting. On Monday, De’Quazious Isaiah Pollard was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department for his...
wcti12.com
Havelock middle schooler charged after making gun-related threats
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A Tucker Creek Middle School was charged after police said he made gun-related threats Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The 13-year-old was charged on a juvenile petition, taken into custody and transferred to a juvenile detention facility. Police said this was an isolated incident and there...
Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two
A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside a North Carolina mall has been arrested and is facing charges.
Juvenile petitions to be filed after child brings gun to Duplin County school
BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Juvenile petitions will be filed against two children after a gun was brought to a Duplin County school by a child, who shared and brought it to their home. Capt. Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan the incident happened at Warsaw Elementary School on Monday. […]
Teen charged after threat to Craven County school
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A 13-year-old was charged with a juvenile petition after Havelock police said he communicated a threat to a Craven County school on Tuesday. The teen, who was not identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody after communicating the threat to Tucker Creek Middle School, where he attends. He […]
WITN
Kinston police investigating attempted murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times. Kinston Police say they were called about a man being shot near the 1200 block of North Independence Street around 8:00 p.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot...
WRAL
Woman seriously injured in shooting outside grocery store on New Bern Ave.
A woman was shot late Wednesday night at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. WRAL's Michael Grace shows us the crime scene as police continue to investigate. A woman was shot late Wednesday night at Zacks Grocery Mart on New Bern Ave. WRAL's Michael Grace shows us the crime scene as police continue to investigate.
WITN
Craven County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teenager
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teenager. 13-year-old Korena Brinkley was last seen at her home on N.C. 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. She is 5′7″, about 115 lbs and has orange hair. She was last seen wearing...
wcti12.com
Man found shot in Kinston, police looking for suspect
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police responded Monday Nov. 28th, 2022 to a person shot near the 1200 block of N. Independence Street. It happened around 8 p.m. according to police. Police said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to ECU Health...
cbs17
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from Rocky Mount Walmart, police said
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 51-year-old man cut himself while trying to steal items at Walmart Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. At 2:15 p.m., police were called to the store at 1511 Benvenue Road about a person with a weapon inside, according to police. David Wilkins,...
neusenews.com
KPD responded to shots fired on W. Vernon on Sunday
On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, at approximately 1:30am, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. Upon arrival, officers were met with a large crowd that was present for a party. A short time, later officers located one gunshot victim during a traffic stop on W. Vernon Ave. Kinston, N.C. and a second victim was located at UNC Lenoir. Both victims were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Greenville man arrested on drug-related charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and charged with several drug-related crimes during a traffic stop on Nov. 23. Marquis Allen Jefferson, 27, of Greenville was pulled over by a NC State Highway Patrol trooper just before 11 p.m. A Pitt County deputy was called to assist at the area of Northeast […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville PD looking for 29-year-old woman last seen in June
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old woman who was last heard from in June. Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family and her whereabouts have been known ever since, according to police. Lee does not possess a car and was...
jocoreport.com
Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash
SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
Police investigating after two shot at Kinston party
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are looking for those involved in a shooting at a party early Sunday where two people were injured. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday to a report of shots fired at 1609-B W. Vernon Ave. They arrived and found a large party going […]
Kinston man charged with attempted murder of woman
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound on Saturday. Christopher Gordon, 40, of Princeton, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, stalking and assault on a female. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under no […]
wcti12.com
One person dead in Kinston shooting
Kinston, Lenoir County — On November 27th, one person is dead in Kinston after suffering from several gunshot wounds. At approximately, 5 PM, the Kinston Police department said they responded to call at the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive. When officers and EMS arrived on scene, they...
North Carolina man shot in the head in critical condition, was initially believed to be dead, police say
Goldsboro police say a man who was initially believed to be dead after a shooting early Sunday morning is now in critical condition.
Comments / 0