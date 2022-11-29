ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC Philadelphia

Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard

The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
News4Jax.com

8 million units of laundry detergent, other cleaning products recalled due to bacteria risk

About 8 million units of The Laundress laundry detergent, fabric conditioner and other cleaning products are being recalled because they could contain bacteria, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday. The recalled products can contain bacteria, and people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung...
The Hill

Target recalling thousands of toys due to choking hazard

MINNEAPOLIS (WXIN) — More than 23,000 sets of toy vehicles are being recalled because they can pose a choking hazard to young children. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy Sets. These toy vehicles were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at www.target.com from March 2022 through August 2022.
Washington Examiner

Bentex children's clothing recalled for lead levels

Clothing manufacturer Bentex is recalling a number of its children's clothing products over high lead levels. Bentex sold roughly 87,000 units of various Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, and Grogu sets between November 2021 and August 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The ink used to decorate the sets contained amounts of lead that surpassed the federal ban on the toxic material.
Akron Beacon Journal

Home With Tess: Let it snow inside with paper bag flakes

As a native Northeast Ohioan, you might think I’d be sick of snow by now. And you’d be partially right: after New Year’s Day, I’m ready for blizzards to buzz off. But during the holidays, snow is magical. A Christmas with grass showing in any capacity just does not feel right. And quite frankly, our lack of snow this year has done nothing to put me in the holly jolly spirit.
WTAJ

Surge protectors recalled due to shock and fire hazards

(WTAJ) – One Aduro product is being recalled as it is posing shock and fire hazards. The recall for the Aduro Surge Wall Charging Tower surge protector was issued on Thursday, Dec. 1. The surge protectors have 12 outlets, dual USB ports and are white or black in color. The Aduro logo appears on the […]

