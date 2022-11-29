As a native Northeast Ohioan, you might think I’d be sick of snow by now. And you’d be partially right: after New Year’s Day, I’m ready for blizzards to buzz off. But during the holidays, snow is magical. A Christmas with grass showing in any capacity just does not feel right. And quite frankly, our lack of snow this year has done nothing to put me in the holly jolly spirit.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 40 MINUTES AGO