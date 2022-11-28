I am happy to share that we will be changing our cafeteria practices this coming Monday (December 5). As I mentioned in a prior e-mail, we will return to serving a hot lunch with multiple vegetable/fruit/grain choices that students can select on the spot when they have lunch. You will no longer need to sign up for lunch. This was our original practice across the district prior to Covid. Lunch will continue to be free for all students and a menu will be posted online for parents/students to see each week. If students do not like the hot lunch item any given day, they will always be able to select a salad, sunbutter sandwich, ham croissant, or bagel with cream cheese instead! The menu for December and the alternate options can be found below.

