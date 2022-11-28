Read full article on original website
FS Cafeteria- Important Changes
I am happy to share that we will be changing our cafeteria practices this coming Monday (December 5). As I mentioned in a prior e-mail, we will return to serving a hot lunch with multiple vegetable/fruit/grain choices that students can select on the spot when they have lunch. You will no longer need to sign up for lunch. This was our original practice across the district prior to Covid. Lunch will continue to be free for all students and a menu will be posted online for parents/students to see each week. If students do not like the hot lunch item any given day, they will always be able to select a salad, sunbutter sandwich, ham croissant, or bagel with cream cheese instead! The menu for December and the alternate options can be found below.
Student Council All School Dance 12/10
StuCo is excited to announce an All-School-Dance on Saturday, December 10th in the WHS Cafeteria! The dance will run from 8:00 – 10:00 PM, with admission to the dance open until 9PM. The theme is WINTER WONDERLAND and we ask that everyone try to wear blue, white, silver or...
