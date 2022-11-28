ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paynesville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Mayor Has a Bold Prediction for 2023

The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
SARTELL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
COLD SPRING, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Astronaut To Visit SJU

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The astronaut that holds the record for the longest continuous time in space will be at St. John’s University Tuesday. Mark Vande Hei, a 1989 graduate of St. John’s University, served on the International Space Station for 355 consecutive days from April 2021, until March 2022.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell to Hold Public Hearing On New THC Ordinance

SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will hold a public hearing Monday establishing an ordinance in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. Staff has been working with other area cities on creating consistent licensing and rules since the city approved a THC moratorium back in July, which expires at the end of this year.
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Sherburne County Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has included Sherburne County in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected. The highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake Wisconsin.'
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Community Christian School Celebrates Food Drive

PEASE (WJON News) - Students at Community Christian School in Pease had a fun way to celebrate a holiday food drive. The student ambassadors at Community Christian School organized a food drive from November 14th through the 18th, collecting 538 boxes of cereal to donate to the Milaca Area Food Pantry.
PEASE, MN
kvsc.org

41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County

A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Area Law Enforcement Warns of The Dangers of Thin Ice

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - With the temperatures warming, area law enforcement is reminding everyone to be safe if heading out to the lakes. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says while they want everyone to enjoy the outdoors, make sure you have a plan and use extra caution when you venture on the ice.
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy