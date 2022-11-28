Read full article on original website
The city of Sartell saw lots of growth in 2022 both commercially and with additional single family homes. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects even more growth commercially for the city in 2023. He says with interest rates on the rise and recessionary trends, he doesn't expect to see the same amount of growth with residential next year as opposed to what they saw in 2022.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
Astronaut To Visit SJU
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) - The astronaut that holds the record for the longest continuous time in space will be at St. John’s University Tuesday. Mark Vande Hei, a 1989 graduate of St. John’s University, served on the International Space Station for 355 consecutive days from April 2021, until March 2022.
Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
Sartell to Hold Public Hearing On New THC Ordinance
SARTELL (WJON News) - The Sartell City Council will hold a public hearing Monday establishing an ordinance in the city retailers can sell legal cannabinoid products. Staff has been working with other area cities on creating consistent licensing and rules since the city approved a THC moratorium back in July, which expires at the end of this year.
Sartell Community Development Director To Resign Next Month
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell Community Development Director Scott Saehr has announced his resignation. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will formally accept his resignation. Saehr was hired in May 2020 to replace Anita Archambeau. Saehr says he's grateful to be a part of this striving group of individuals...
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
Sherburne County Included in Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has included Sherburne County in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Total snow accumulations of three to six inches are expected. The highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake Wisconsin.'
Students’ Quick Thinking Avoids Potential Threat At ROCORI
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School District took swift action after reports of a potential threat at the school Tuesday. High School Principal Ryan Hauge says an unsubstantiated social media post indicated there was a potential threat to ROCORI schools. Hauge says the post was based on information...
Sartell First Responders Letting Facial Hair Grow For a Cause
SARTELL (WJON News) - Several Sartell police officers and fire fighters are collaborating in a new way to raise awareness for mental health. Since the start of the month, both departments have been letting their facial hair grow to build awareness and introduce everything The Beautiful Mind Project does for people struggling with mental health.
How Royalton Got Its Name; The Story of Royalton
Royalton is a small town in Central Minnesota between Rice and Little Falls along Highway 10 and the Platte River residing in both Morrison and Benton Counties with a population of 1,281. Most of Royalton is in Morrison County. According to author Frank B. Logan in his book "Historical Sketches...
Community Christian School Celebrates Food Drive
PEASE (WJON News) - Students at Community Christian School in Pease had a fun way to celebrate a holiday food drive. The student ambassadors at Community Christian School organized a food drive from November 14th through the 18th, collecting 538 boxes of cereal to donate to the Milaca Area Food Pantry.
Skip Santa’s Lap, Instead Get a Picture with The Grinch in Sauk Centre
Pictures on Santa's lap can happen any year, this year switch things up and get your kid's Christmas photos taken with The Grinch. On December 3rd the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who are making the trip from Whoville to Sauk Centre for a Grinchmas celebration at The Zone Nutrition. Ho,...
Royalton in Pictures [GALLERY]
Royalton is a town of 1,281 people in Central Minnesota north of Rice in both Morrison and Benton Counties along the Platte River and Highway 10.
Cozy Up at a New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie
Over Thanksgiving weekend I spent a lot of time in Long Prairie. I was back and forth to the area for DJ gigs, the big craft show, and of course family gatherings. At one of those gatherings, my sister-in-law told me all about the new coffee shop in town. Hayley...
kvsc.org
41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County
A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
Area Law Enforcement Warns of The Dangers of Thin Ice
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - With the temperatures warming, area law enforcement is reminding everyone to be safe if heading out to the lakes. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says while they want everyone to enjoy the outdoors, make sure you have a plan and use extra caution when you venture on the ice.
Comments / 0