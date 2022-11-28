Read full article on original website
Related
Update: Stearns County Added to Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Secure those outdoor decorations!. Stearns County has now been added to the Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Friday until midnight. Total snow accumulations are expected to be around an inch with about 45 mile an hour winds. Benton and Sherburne...
Country Lights Festival in Sartell Announces Special Dates Through December
The Country Lights Festival is officially open for the holiday season. This festive light display around Lake Francis will be turned on nightly from December 2nd through December 31st to light up the area this holiday season. Everyone is welcome to check out the 33 acres of lights whenever it...
Pierz Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Platte Township north of Pierz. Forty-one-year-old Nicole Johnson was heading north when her vehicle went into the ditch and...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
Feedback Sought on Zimmerman Intersection Design
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is working to create a new interchange at a busy intersection in the city of Zimmerman and they want feedback on the design plans. The county is working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city on a plan to improve the intersection of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, also known as Freemont Avenue.
Winter SKOLstice To Feature “Largest Ice Maze In Twin Cities To Date”
The "largest ice maze in the Twin Cities to date" is coming to Eagan in January as part of the Winter SKOLstice event at Viking Lakes. The event is scheduled be open daily from January 6th to February 19th, 2023. The ice maze will be created by Minnesota Ice, who...
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
Mixin’ It Up Bakery Temporarily Closed Following Small Fire
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) - A Sauk Rapids bakery has temporarily closed following a small fire. Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery owner Jessi Brinkman says when they arrived to the business Thanksgiving morning, they found the room filled with smoke from a basket of laundry they had dried the night before.
Santa Claus And Live Reindeer Set To Appear In Albertville This Weekend
Shoppers at the Albertville Premium Outlets will have a chance to visit with Santa and his (live) reindeer friends! The event is slated for this Saturday and Sunday (December 3rd and 4th) from 10 a.m. to Noon. Photos with Santa and his antlered friends will be free. Santa will be...
Three People Hurt in Stearns County Crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It happened just before 1:00 p.m. in Wakefield Township southwest of Cold Spring. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 71-year-old Virginia Sharples was making a left turn from her driveway to head north on...
What Would Be Your Reaction if Your Neighbors Complained about this in St. Cloud?
This is the most ridiculous thing I have heard about. Not everyone has the same taste as far as any holiday decorating goes. Some people go all out like (as I put it) Christmas totally threw up in your living room or in your yard. Other people go for the minimalist look and others may not put up any decor at all - at least not in the yard. But- the point is - you do you. It's your yard or house, do what you want.
Stearns Co. Review Confirms Election Results Are Accurate
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County officials confirm the results of the election. The Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says they've just completed the Post-Election Review process. This process is a hand count of the ballots for the U.S. Representative and Governor's race. The ballots are hand-counted to make sure the...
Carjacked Minnesota Father Takes The Thief’s Car And Rescues His Kids
The unimaginable happened to this family from Burnsville. Deanah and Derek Gotchie, and their four children were all in their vehicle when they were dropping off some items at a friend's home on Russell Avenue North in Burnsville at approximately 8:30 pm last night. A FATHER IN ACTION. When Deanah...
Cold Spring Police Chief Recalls Tragic Night Decker Was Murdered
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of former Cold Spring Officer Tom Decker's death. In 2012, Decker was conducting a welfare check near a downtown Cold Spring bar when he was ambushed, shot and killed. Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum says that day put a...
Sartell Receives 4 RFQ’s for Pine Ridge Golf Course
SARTELL (WJON News) - The city of Sartell has received four letters of interest from developers looking to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course. Back in October, the council approved going through a Request for Qualifications and Letters of Interest process for the property. All proposals will now...
A Mall In Minnesota is Hitting the Auction Block Next Year
Have you ever wanted to own a mall? It's a pretty niche desire in life, but if you are in the market for one the Maplewood Mall is hitting the auction block in 2023. The mall is just a few miles north of St. Paul, and currently has stores like Barnes & Nobles, JCPenney, Kohls, and Macy's. RI-Marketplace is hosting the auction and says a redevelopment plan that includes a 500-unit apartment complex, and 30 new mall tenants, could be a big boost to its sales appeal.
Retired U.S. Army Major Appointed to Substance Addiction Council
BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A retired U.S. Army Major from central Minnesota has been appointed to the Governor's Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction. Governor Tim Walz has appointed Major John Donovan of Big Lake to the panel. Donovan currently serves as the Board Chair for the...
Update: St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- An update to a story that we first told you about back in mid-October, a St. Cloud woman who was wanted by Minneapolis police in a murder investigation has been arrested in Texas. Minneapolis police say Erica Roberts was arrested in Longview, Texas after they received...
Annual Candy Cane Parade Scheduled in Rockville
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - Enjoy an afternoon of fun in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is holding their annual Candy Cane parade Saturday night. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. your kids can get a photo with Santa, make crafts, and roast marshmallows and hotdogs. The fun all leads up to...
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0