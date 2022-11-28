Read full article on original website
Victim In Fatal Lehigh Crash Had 'Medical Event' Before Accident: Coroner
The Lehigh County woman who died in a head-on collision on State Route 873 on Tuesday, Nov. 29 experienced a "medical event" that caused her to lose control of her car, according to officials. County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a statement that 71-year-old Rebecca Martinez of Slatington became...
fox29.com
DA: Bucks County woman sentenced for crash that killed Army vet, 2 DUIs
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A woman could spend up to five years behind bars for the death of a Korean War veteran killed in a car crash nearly two years ago in Bucks County. Adrienne Breslin, 46, pleaded guilty in August to homicide by vehicle and related charges for the deadly crash that occurred on March 25, 2021.
Bucks County woman sentenced in 2021 crash that killed Korean War veteran
Deadly Crash: Andrienne Breslin's Durango crashed head-on with a vehicle being driven by 87-year-old Korean War veteran Irwin Linder.
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
wrnjradio.com
Wanted Warren County man accused of causing crash while on suspected fentanyl
FLORHAM PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man is accused of causing a crash while on suspected fentanyl. On Saturday, Nov. 26, shortly after 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Brooklake Road and Crescent Road for a motor vehicle crash, authorities said. Both vehicles...
Massive Tow Truck Fire Backs Up Route 80 In Morris County: UPDATE
A car caught fire on a tow truck on Route 80 Tuesday afternoon, shutting down several lanes in Morris County and snarling traffic as crews responded, authorities said. The car caught fire on a flatbed in the westbound lanes near milepost 28 in Roxbury Township around 1:40 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
wrnjradio.com
61-year-old woman killed after fiery crash in Sussex County, cops say
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A 61-year-old Andover Township woman was killed after a fiery crash in Andover Township Saturday morning. On November 26, at 7:48 a.m., police a received a call of a vehicle which had veered off the road and into the woods near the intersection of Stickles Pond Road and Yates Avenue, police said.
Fire Closes Mexican Restaurant In Lehigh County, Officials Say
A fire broke out at a Mexican restaurant in Lehigh County in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to officials. First responders were called to La Cabanita Restaurant at 2720 South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township for an automatic fire alarm just before 4 a.m., police said in a statement. On arrival, emergency personnel saw smoke coming from the building and called nearby departments for assistance, authorities said.
MISSING: Mercer County Man, 60, Not Seen For 3 Weeks, Police Say
Princeton Police are diligently searching for a 60-year-old man they say has been missing for around three weeks. Emmanuel Lafontant was last seen by his family near Johnson Street in Hamilton about three weeks ago, Princeton Police said in a Wednesday release. Lafontant is 6 feet 2 inches tall and...
Flipped Truck On Berks Highway Shuts Down Traffic, Officials Say
A truck flipped over on US Route 222 near the Laureldale exit in Berks County early on Monday, Nov. 28, shutting down northbound traffic as emergency crews worked the scene, according to officials. Blandon Fire Department posted a photo of the truck just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the...
wrnjradio.com
Pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 51-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Raritan Township Friday night, according to Raritan Township Police Lieutenant Scott Nelson. On November 25, at around 11:05 p.m., emergency crews responded to Johanna Farms for a...
Bethlehem man pleads guilty in deadly drug overdose case (UPDATE)
A 28-year-old Bethlehem man will spend the next five to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to causing the drug overdose death of a 34-year-old man, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office reports. Ian Nathaniel Green was sentenced Tuesday just after his plea to the charge of...
Stray Bullet Injures 11-Year-Old Girl In Berks County Clubhouse: Police
An 11-year-old Berks County girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest after authorities say she was struck by a stray bullet. Police in Exeter Township were called to the clubhouse at Laurel Springs housing development on East Neversink Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the department said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle smoky fire in Lehigh Township
LEHIGH TWP., Pa.- A fire in rural Northampton County sent smoke billowing into the air Tuesday morning. It was reported just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road, off of Lehigh Drive, in Lehigh Township, emergency dispatchers said. The fire engulfed an in-law suite...
NBC Philadelphia
Dog Found Abandoned and Injured on Train Tracks in Montgomery County
A dog is fighting for his life after he was found abandoned and injured on the train tracks in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Members of the Philly Rescue Angels found the pit mix Tuesday on the train tracks near the Lawndale SEPTA station in Montgomery County. “When we got there, he...
Pedestrian Airlifted To Trauma Center After Being Struck By Car In Hunterdon County Parking Lot
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a car in a Hunterdon County parking lot, authorities said. The Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad responded to the crash in the lot of Joanna Foods on Johanna Farms Road in Raritan Township just before 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, they said in a Saturday evening release.
fox29.com
Doylestown man arrested, charged for spitting in police officer's face at high school football game
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A man who is accused of spitting in a police officer's face has been arrested by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department, authorities say. According to authorities, on November 11, 30-year-old Tyler Devlin Cook was at a high school football game yelling profanities at students in the bleachers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park
HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
buckscountyherald.com
Newtown Township police seek witnesses to traffic accident
The Newtown Township Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle traffic accident with serious injuries that occurred Nov. 24, at approximately 9:38 p.m. on the Newtown Bypass at South Sycamore Street. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has any additional information to provide, to contact them via CrimeWatch.
Accidental fire linked to fireplace in Allentown area restaurant, officials say
Authorities responding to a fire alarm early Wednesday morning at a restaurant outside Allentown say they found a fire on the first floor near a fireplace. Crews extinguished the fire reported just before 4 a.m. at La Cabanita Restaurant in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township and ventilated the building, according to a news release from township police spokesman Cpl. Kevin J. Kress.
