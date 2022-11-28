ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m. The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey. Police described her […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

61-year-old woman killed after fiery crash in Sussex County, cops say

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A 61-year-old Andover Township woman was killed after a fiery crash in Andover Township Saturday morning. On November 26, at 7:48 a.m., police a received a call of a vehicle which had veered off the road and into the woods near the intersection of Stickles Pond Road and Yates Avenue, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fire Closes Mexican Restaurant In Lehigh County, Officials Say

A fire broke out at a Mexican restaurant in Lehigh County in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to officials. First responders were called to La Cabanita Restaurant at 2720 South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township for an automatic fire alarm just before 4 a.m., police said in a statement. On arrival, emergency personnel saw smoke coming from the building and called nearby departments for assistance, authorities said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Flipped Truck On Berks Highway Shuts Down Traffic, Officials Say

A truck flipped over on US Route 222 near the Laureldale exit in Berks County early on Monday, Nov. 28, shutting down northbound traffic as emergency crews worked the scene, according to officials. Blandon Fire Department posted a photo of the truck just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the...
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle smoky fire in Lehigh Township

LEHIGH TWP., Pa.- A fire in rural Northampton County sent smoke billowing into the air Tuesday morning. It was reported just before 8 a.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road, off of Lehigh Drive, in Lehigh Township, emergency dispatchers said. The fire engulfed an in-law suite...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park

HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
HAMBURG, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Newtown Township police seek witnesses to traffic accident

The Newtown Township Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle traffic accident with serious injuries that occurred Nov. 24, at approximately 9:38 p.m. on the Newtown Bypass at South Sycamore Street. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has any additional information to provide, to contact them via CrimeWatch.
NEWTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Accidental fire linked to fireplace in Allentown area restaurant, officials say

Authorities responding to a fire alarm early Wednesday morning at a restaurant outside Allentown say they found a fire on the first floor near a fireplace. Crews extinguished the fire reported just before 4 a.m. at La Cabanita Restaurant in the 2700 block of South Pike Avenue in Salisbury Township and ventilated the building, according to a news release from township police spokesman Cpl. Kevin J. Kress.
ALLENTOWN, PA
