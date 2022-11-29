ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

House Vote Makes ‘Swatting’ a Third-Degree Felony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With more and more false reports of live shooters at school buildings, the Ohio House has passed a bill that makes the phoning in or otherwise reporting of hoax emergencies a felony. “Swatting” as it’s called would be a third-degree felony under...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving. The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September. Stark County had 414 new reported cases. Again, those figures don’t include...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Successful Deer Hunt Day 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio deer hunters harvested just over 17,000 deer on the first day of gun season on Monday. That’s a thousand more than the three-year average. Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties were in the top eight for deer check-ins on Opening Day. The...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy