House Vote Makes ‘Swatting’ a Third-Degree Felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With more and more false reports of live shooters at school buildings, the Ohio House has passed a bill that makes the phoning in or otherwise reporting of hoax emergencies a felony. “Swatting” as it’s called would be a third-degree felony under...
Opposition Arises to Plan to Make Citizen-Sourced Constitutional Amendments Harder to Pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There’s opposition building to a plan that makes it harder to approve changes in the Ohio constitution at the ballot box. Secretary of State Frank LaRose and others support the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment. It could be approved in...
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A significant increase in coronavirus cases over the last week, though this was an eight-day week because of Thanksgiving. The over 16,000 new reported cases are the most since mid-September. Stark County had 414 new reported cases. Again, those figures don’t include...
Successful Deer Hunt Day 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio deer hunters harvested just over 17,000 deer on the first day of gun season on Monday. That’s a thousand more than the three-year average. Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties were in the top eight for deer check-ins on Opening Day. The...
