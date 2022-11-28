ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols lose another player to the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost a second player to the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Calloway tweeted that he’s entering the portal after three seasons at Tennessee. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday also announced on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. Calloway is a former four-star...
KNOXVILLE, TN
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. is a stunning state in the southeastern region of the US. It is completely landlocked and is bordered by eight other states. Tennessee has many different habitats – including mountains, rivers, swamps, plateaus, and plains. Although there are many different animals in the state, snakes are particularly common. There are 32 species of snakes in the state, of which four are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouths. But where do they live, and just how dangerous are they? Join us as we discover the cottonmouths in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report

There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Florida head coach sticks up for Tennessee in playoff rankings debate

The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night and the Tennessee Vols jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 after their 56-0 road win against Vanderbilt. Alabama, which lost to Tennessee earlier this season, is ranked No. 6. The Crimson Tide also lost to LSU earlier this season, a team the Vols beat by 27 points in Baton Rouge.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban thinks Alabama should be in CFP conversation

College football was turned upside down this past weekend with several upsets that may have opened the door to let Alabama back into the College Football Playoff conversation. The dominos started falling with Michigan’s win over Ohio State. Not only did the Wolverines defeat the Buckeyes, but they destroyed them, 45-23.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Rucker: Vols not relevant enough for CFP respect. They have to change that.

You know that feeling when you’re watching a bad movie, and you’re virtually certain of what will happen at the end but you’ve invested too much time to skip it? You’ve already spend 90 minutes on this garbage, so you might as well sit through the final half hour or so. You tell yourself there’s a chance you’re wrong. Maybe, just maybe, it’ll surprise you.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee politics has become a one-sided boxing match that exhausts all participants

Three years ago — three months into my 40’s — I had my midlife crisis. A friend of mine had mentioned a boxing gym that he really liked, so I decided to try it out. I went to the heavy bag classes and even learned a few combinations. Some jabs, hooks and kicks to a […] The post Tennessee politics has become a one-sided boxing match that exhausts all participants appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

