Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
How the Tennessee Vols’ nightmare scenario is on the verge of becoming a reality
A couple of days ago, the Tennessee Vols appeared destined for either the Sugar Bowl or the Orange Bowl. Tennessee’s 25-point loss to South Carolina earlier this month essentially knocked the Vols out of College Football Playoff contention. The feeling was that if Tennessee was ranked above Alabama on...
Tennessee Vols lose another player to the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost a second player to the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Calloway tweeted that he’s entering the portal after three seasons at Tennessee. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday also announced on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. Calloway is a former four-star...
Bowl game projections for Alabama after regular-season finale
Alabama capped the regular season with a 49-27 win over Auburn, its third Iron Bowl victory in a row, and advanced to 10-2 (6-2 SEC) to win 10 games for the 15th consecutive season. Now, the Crimson Tide will wait to learn its postseason fate with conference championships set to...
Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. is a stunning state in the southeastern region of the US. It is completely landlocked and is bordered by eight other states. Tennessee has many different habitats – including mountains, rivers, swamps, plateaus, and plains. Although there are many different animals in the state, snakes are particularly common. There are 32 species of snakes in the state, of which four are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouths. But where do they live, and just how dangerous are they? Join us as we discover the cottonmouths in Tennessee!
Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report
There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
Former Florida head coach sticks up for Tennessee in playoff rankings debate
The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night and the Tennessee Vols jumped from No. 10 to No. 7 after their 56-0 road win against Vanderbilt. Alabama, which lost to Tennessee earlier this season, is ranked No. 6. The Crimson Tide also lost to LSU earlier this season, a team the Vols beat by 27 points in Baton Rouge.
National media outlet predicts that key Tennessee Vols player will skip bowl game
247Sports predicted this week that a key Tennessee Vols player will sit out the team’s upcoming bowl game (which bowl game UT plays in is still TBD). The national sports media outlet predicted that junior Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt will “likely” elect to skip the bowl game to get a head start on NFL draft prep.
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
The Tennessee Vols have a major ally at ESPN in the playoff rankings debate
The Tennessee Vols won’t know what bowl game they’re playing in for another week. Tennessee, like most other teams, will watch the conference championship games this weekend knowing they’re at the mercy of the College Football Playoff ranking committee. The Vols almost certainly won’t play in the...
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
CFP Committee Chair Explains Rankings for Alabama, Tennessee
Boo Corrigan discussed why the committee gave the edge to the Crimson Tide over the Volunteers in the latest CFP rankings.
Hugh Freeze excited about rivalry with Nick Saban, Alabama: ‘I hope they’re a little nervous today’
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze says he welcomes the rivalry with Nick Saban and Alabama. Auburn has not defeated Alabama since the 2019 season.
Nick Saban thinks Alabama should be in CFP conversation
College football was turned upside down this past weekend with several upsets that may have opened the door to let Alabama back into the College Football Playoff conversation. The dominos started falling with Michigan’s win over Ohio State. Not only did the Wolverines defeat the Buckeyes, but they destroyed them, 45-23.
Rucker: Vols not relevant enough for CFP respect. They have to change that.
You know that feeling when you’re watching a bad movie, and you’re virtually certain of what will happen at the end but you’ve invested too much time to skip it? You’ve already spend 90 minutes on this garbage, so you might as well sit through the final half hour or so. You tell yourself there’s a chance you’re wrong. Maybe, just maybe, it’ll surprise you.
Tennessee politics has become a one-sided boxing match that exhausts all participants
Three years ago — three months into my 40’s — I had my midlife crisis. A friend of mine had mentioned a boxing gym that he really liked, so I decided to try it out. I went to the heavy bag classes and even learned a few combinations. Some jabs, hooks and kicks to a […] The post Tennessee politics has become a one-sided boxing match that exhausts all participants appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
The 10 best Cyber Monday deals for the Tennessee Vols fan in your life
Football season is coming down the home stretch, basketball season has started, and for NCAA fans it’s the most wonderful time of the year. After a Saturday’s drubbing of Vanderbilt, Vols Wire is here to give you yet amother reason to celebrate this holiday season. Fanatics is offering...
