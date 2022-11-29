Oodie’s hooded blankets are on sale with savings of up to 30% off – but you’ll have to be quick

The cost-of-living crisis has made energy-efficient products hot commodities – with everything from air fryers and heated airers to electric blankets and dehumidifiers rising to coveted status this winter.

In light of soaring energy bills, if you’re looking to hunker down without turning the heating on during the colder months, a hooded blanket may just be the solution.

Trail-blazed by Australian brand Oodie , blanket hoodies are selling out left, right and centre for good reason. Essentially an oversized jumper with a hood and sleeves, these fleece-lined numbers have been praised by everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis.

But with their near £100 price tag, Oodie’s market-leading blanket hoodies are certainly an investment for most. Luckily, Oodie’s holiday sale is here – good news for all those tempted by the cult brand.

You’ll find huge savings on the bestselling blanket hoodies, as well as bundles and blankets. Here’s everything we’re making a beeline for, including designs for kids .

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £69, Theoodie.co.uk

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies , we found the oversized hoodie to be “ very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Our only gripe was its not-so pocket-friendly price, but now you can save £20 per cent in the brand’s sale.

Breakfast buddies Oodie: Was £89, now £64, Theoodie.co.uk

The fun Oodie design depicts breakfast items like coffee, waffles and milk. Cosy up with your morning cuppa or sport this snuggly sherpa layer throughout the day. We’re certain the multi-coloured pattern would earn you extra Santa points too, should you choose to buy it as a Christmas gift.

Oodie grey weighted blanket bundle: Was £188, now £133, Theoodie.co.uk

From soothing anxiety to helping you get a more restful night’s sleep, the benefits of weighted blankets are well-documented. Now, you can save almost 30 per cent on a bundle that includes Oodie’s own weighted blanket and its coveted blanket hoodie. The vegan and cruelty-free soft flannel fleece blanket has a sherpa fleece interior and you can choose between three weights (the brand recommends to aim for around 10 per cent of your weight) and more than 20 colours and patterns of the wearable blanket hoodie.

Oodie twin pack: Was £178, now £98, Theoodie.co.uk

Whether you’re shopping for friends or your partner, you can save £80 right now on a twin pack of Oodie blanket hoodies. Choose between having two matching hoodies or different prints and finishes, with both one-size-fits-all blankets finished in a soft flannel fleece and warming sherpa lining.

Oodie kids purple tie-dye oodie: Was £77, now £52, Theoodie.co.uk

This winter, kit out the entire family, with Oodie’s kids’ range of blanket hoodies. The one-size blanket is designed for children aged 3-13 years old, and features the same toasty-warm sherpa fleece inside and flannel fleece exterior, to keep young ones warm during the colder months. From a pizza print design (was £77, now £57, Theoodie.co.uk ) to a cute avocado style (was £77, now £57, Theoodie.co.uk ) there’s a wealth of choice in the Oodie sale.

