Adding autologous tumor lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccination to standard of care associated with clinical improvement in overall survival for patients with newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma

Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Circulating Metastases DNA Tracking for Ovarian Cancer Recurrence
The most deadly gynecologic cancer is epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC). Before surgery and during follow-up after therapy, researchers investigated whether circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) could be a useful predictive biomarker for early-stage ovarian cancer by comparing it to the patient outcome and CA-125. Plasma was taken from patients with EOC at stages I through IV. Patients in Cohort A had samples taken before surgery (N = 44, median follow-up: 2.7 years), while Cohorts B and C had samples taken serially after surgery (N = 12) and during surveillance (N = 13) (median follow-up: 2 years).
physiciansweekly.com
Double sequential external defibrillation and vector-change defibrillation improve outcomes in patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation
1. Compared to standard defibrillation, patients with refractory ventricular fibrillation who received double sequential external defibrillation (DSED) and vector-change defibrillation (VC) had better survival to hospital discharge. 2. DSED was associated with a higher percentage of patients having a good neurologic outcome as compared to standard defibrillation. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
SGLT2 inhibitors reduce the risk of kidney disease in patients with and without diabetes
1. SGLT2 inhibitors reduced the risk of kidney disease progression by 37% overall, with comparable effects in patients with and without diabetes. 2. SGLT2 inhibitors also reduced the risk of cardiovascular mortality in patients with and without diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors...
physiciansweekly.com
Initial Treatment for CLL/ SLL: Ibrutinib Plus Fludarabine, Cyclophosphamide, and Rituximab
For a study, researchers sought to determine if ibrutinib combined with fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (iFCR) is safe and effective for use as an initial therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL). In the cohort, between January 2019 and March 2021, iFCR was administered to 34...
physiciansweekly.com
Monoclonal antibody treatment does not improve outcomes in COVID-19-positive pregnant patients
1. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment for mild to moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in pregnant persons was not associated with a change in COVID-19-associated outcomes compared to usual care. 2. Treatment with mAb was also not associated with serious adverse reactions in this population. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
physiciansweekly.com
Combination Ultrasound Technique Treats Ureteral Stones
The combination of ultrasonic propulsion and burst wave lithotripsy can be used in awake patients to reposition and break up ureteral stones to facilitate passage, according to a study published in The Journal of Urology. M. Kennedy Hall, MD, and colleagues tested transcutaneous focused ultrasound in the form of ultrasonic propulsion and burst wave lithotripsy to reposition ureteral stones and facilitate passage in awake patients. The analysis included 29 individuals receiving either ultrasonic propulsion alone (N=16) or with burst wave lithotripsy (N=13). The investigators found stone motion in 66% of patients, and the stone passed in 18 of the 21 distal ureteral stone cases with at least 2 weeks of follow-up. In seven of 13 burst wave lithotripsy cases, fragmentation was seen. The procedure was tolerated by all. Hematuria on initial urination post-procedure and mild pain were anticipated. Seven participants had associated discomfort with only 18 of 820 propulsion bursts (2.2%). “This technology has the potential to provide an advantageous and patient-centered solution for the gap between expectant management and.
physiciansweekly.com
IDC Patients Believe in Genomic Sequencing
High rates of death from cardiovascular disease are seen in individuals from underserved racial and ethnic groups. Patient education regarding the role of genetics in cardiovascular disease should benefit from a better understanding of patients’ trust in medical experts and familiarity with genome sequencing. The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between patients’ faith in medical professionals and their understanding of genome sequencing and to identify any racial or ethnic disparities in this relationship. Patients with idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy, defined as left ventricular systolic dysfunction and left ventricular enlargement after eliminating common clinical explanations, were included in this cross-sectional research undertaken by a consortium of 25 US heart failure programs. From June 7th, 2016 through March 15th, 2020, applications were accepted.
physiciansweekly.com
Self-monitoring of physical activity may be enhanced through additional interventions
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, prescribed goal and human counseling increased physical activity (PA) more than self-monitoring. 2. Furthermore, remote phone/video counselling was found to be highly effective at increasing physical activity interventions. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Self-monitoring of physical exercise through pedometers, fitness trackers and smartphone...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma: Secondary Hematological Malignancies
Patients with aggressive hematological malignancies and second primary malignancies can develop in those with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). There needed to be more research on the actual incidence of second hematological malignancies (SHM) in the era of targeted therapy, resulting from a major change in the therapeutic landscape for CLL/SLL. To estimate the incidence of SHM in CLL/SLL patients, data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) database were examined.
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
physiciansweekly.com
Telehealth Increases Buprenorphine Retention
Among Veterans Health Administration patients receiving buprenorphine for opioid use disorder (OUD), telehealth is associated with increased retention for both new and continuing patients, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Madeline C. Frost, PhD, and colleagues compared patient characteristics across receipt of different. treatment modalities (in-person vs...
physiciansweekly.com
FMO2, a Fibroblast-derived Prognostic Predictor for Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
Fibroblasts were extracted from samples of EOC to use as a primary source. For this purpose, researchers obtained expression profiles from microdissection and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) datasets (such as TCGA, GSE9891, GSE63885, GSE118828, and GSE178913). To investigate the link between FMO2 and stromal activation and immunological infiltration, they performed a gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). Independent EOC cohort (n = 113) confirmed the prognostic significance of FMO2 and combined macrophage infiltration level.
physiciansweekly.com
Children with Acute Simple Appendicitis: International Core Outcome Set
The goal of this study was to establish a universal core outcome set (COS) for the measurement and reporting of outcomes associated with the treatment of pediatric acute uncomplicated appendicitis in randomized controlled trials. A previous systematic evaluation suggested the necessity for a COS that found 115 outcomes across 60 trials and systematic reviews of therapies for pediatric appendicitis. A total of 4 stages were involved in the development process: a systematic review to identify all previously reported outcomes; a 2-stage international Delphi study in which parents with their children and surgeons rated these outcomes for inclusion in the COS; focus groups with young people to identify missing outcomes; and international expert meetings to ratify the final COS.
physiciansweekly.com
Ibrutinib Treatment for CLL/SLL: Overall and Subgroup Results from the Third Interim Analysis of FIRE
FIRE is a noninterventional, multicenter observational trial of patients in France receiving ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). For a study, researchers sought to gather empirical data to define ibrutinib treatment patterns and evaluate the drug’s efficacy and safety in CLL/SLL. The start...
physiciansweekly.com
Supraphysiological Oxygen During Surgery Linked to Organ Damage
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Supraphysiological oxygen administration during surgery is associated with increased odds of kidney, myocardial, and lung injury, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in The BMJ. David R. McIlroy, M.D., from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and colleagues...
physiciansweekly.com
Capturing Clinically Relevant Structural Brain Abnormalities in Patients With First-Episode Psychosis Who Are Antipsychotic Naive
It was essential to move past case-control studies and instead capture individual differences and interpret them in the context of a normal spectrum of biological systems in order to advance precision psychiatry. For a study, researchers sought to determine if subcortical volume baseline deviations from a normal reference range were a more accurate indicator of an antipsychotic treatment’s effectiveness than raw volume in individuals with first-episode psychosis (FEP) who had never taken an antipsychotic drug.
physiciansweekly.com
RSNA: Lasting Benefit Seen for Hydrodissection in Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), ultrasound-guided hydrodissection of the median nerve with normal saline (NS) alone offers significant and lasting benefit, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 in Chicago.
physiciansweekly.com
Focal and Ambient Processing During Scene Viewing: Impact of Central and Peripheral Vision
When analyzing a scene, central and peripheral vision serve different purposes. While central visual processes are more likely to be involved in the focused mode of visual processing, peripheral visual processes are more likely to be involved in the ambient mode. While the ambient mode is in charge of understanding scene arrangement and moving across space, the focal mode collects specific data when central vision is focused on important regions of the visual field.
physiciansweekly.com
Evaluating the Relationship Between Fetal Acidosis and Obesity at Scheduled Cesarean Delivery
For a study, researchers sought to determine if obese individuals who have planned cesarean deliveries under neuraxial anesthesia were more likely to experience umbilical artery pH less than 7.1 and base deficits of 12 mmol or higher. Term, singleton, nonanomalous neonates born by planned cesarean under neuraxial anesthesia at one...
physiciansweekly.com
Sum of Birth Weights Used to Assess the Risk of Severe Postpartum Hemorrhage in Twin Pregnancies
For a study, researchers sought to identify the nature of the relationships between birth weights and severe postpartum hemorrhage in twin pregnancies. The JUMODA (JUmeaux Mode d’Accouchement) cohort was a national, prospective, population-based research of twin births carried out in France between February 2014 and March 2015. They did not include individuals with fetal mortality, a medically indicated abortion, an antepartum hemorrhage, a placenta previa, a placental abruption, or an underweight baby. The main consequence was a severe postpartum hemorrhage, which was defined as a postpartum hemorrhage requiring at least one of the following interventions: transfusion of four or more units of red blood cells, uterine artery embolization, uterine balloon tamponade, vascular ligation, uterine suture, emergency hysterectomy, admission to an intensive care unit, or a postpartum hemorrhage deemed severe by the obstetrician or leading to maternal death. The two twins’ combined birth weights made up the exposure. They employed multilevel multivariable modified Poisson regression modeling to examine the relationship between the sum of twin birth weights and severe postpartum hemorrhage. Analysis was done for the entire population and the intended and actual modes of delivery.
Comments / 0