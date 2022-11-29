ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City

Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.

Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
DEL CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well

The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

$4M sought for historic Route 66 bike route

Canadian County officials are moving forward with plans to make safety improvements along historic Route 66 in western Canadian County as part of a national bicycle route. Canadian County Commissioners have approved a resolution to sponsor a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) application and maintenance agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
okctalk.com

OU planning two huge new projects

Two huge new projects are set to reshape the campus at the University of Oklahoma. Today (11/30) the Board of Regents is expected to approve a measure selecting HOK of Kansas City as the design firm for a massive new Football Operations Facility to be built east of the stadium.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy