Fine Arts: ‘Curated by Trenton’ opens at Ellarslie on Dec. 3
Last spring, the Trenton City Museum asked fine arts photographer C. a. Shofed -- who is well known throughout the Trenton art community and beyond -- to curate an exhibit of artists who have curated exhibits in and around Trenton. He says names immediately came to mind of curators who,...
trentondaily.com
The Mill Hill Holiday House Tour Returns for 2022
With the return of one of the city’s most beloved traditions, there’s no doubt that the holidays are officially here in Trenton. The Old Mill Hill Society has announced that they will be reviving the Mill Hill Holiday House Tour for the 2022 holiday season. The rain-or-shine tour will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from Noon to 5:00 pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased the day of at Artworks (19 Everett Alley, Trenton, NJ), which will be the tour’s kick-off point. Children under 12 are welcome to attend for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online here: Tickets – House Tour. Please be sure to respect any masking preferences of the homeowners whose residences are featured on the tour.
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: John Taylor, the Father of Pork Roll
Is it called pork roll or Taylor ham? This is a debate that’s raged among New Jerseyans from the time of the beloved breakfast staple’s conception. But one thing that’s not up for debate is the pride that Trentonians take in one of our City’s most renowned inventions. Now, here’s the opportunity to learn more about John Taylor, the man behind Trenton’s favorite meat.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Community News
Ashanti Ross finds a musical voice with Trenton Youth Orchestra
Editor's note: The Trenton Youth Orchestra comprises Trenton Central High School musicians who rehearse weekly, guided by students from Princeton University. The profile below tells the story of one of the orchestra’s student musicians. Ashanti Ross has the kind of stage presence that arrests you with its unassuming regality....
Tony's Pie Tour: Lillipies in Princeton
Thaksgiving may be over, but it is always a good time for pie - especially at Lillipies in Princeton.
Lawrenceville’s Jolly Trolley Is Back And Bigger Than Before
This fun, holiday experience is coming back to Lawrence Township this season!. It was posted on the official Lawrence Township website that The Jolly Trolley is taking another trip around Lawrence Township in just a few weeks and you can catch a ride if you sign up!. If you haven’t...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
trentondaily.com
Welcoming East Coast Capital, Trenton’s Only Mortgage Banker
Although any new business in Trenton is a wonderful thing, it is even better when that business meets a previously unmet need for our city’s residents. Today, East Coast Capital stands as Trenton’s only mortgage banker. Branch manager and building owner Jody Scarpinato is also a fully licensed insurance producer. As the city continues to develop, we are always inspired when entrepreneurs choose to bring their expertise to the Capital City. Read on to learn more about East Coast Capital, what they do, and why their work is so important for our great city.
New Morrisville Distillery Pays Homage to the Area’s Rich History with Traditional Cocktails, Friendly Service
The new establishment pays homage to the local area and traditional fare at similar distilleries. A new distillery in Bucks County is using their business to remind locals and visitors of the important history that the area has within it. Ashlynn Distillery, located at 32 West Bridge Street in Morrisville,...
Trentonian
Dying media means death of government transparency (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
As newspapers cut staff, even close, or attempt to accomplish more with less, expect more corruption and less transparency in government. No watchdogs means less oversight and affords politicians more opportunities to engage in subterfuge. In Trenton, where people count murders as a way to determine public safety, leaders play...
Lawrence Hopewell Trail Corp. names first executive director
The Lawrence Hopewell Trail Corporation, which created a 22-mile-long pedestrian and bicycle path linking Lawrence and Hopewell townships, has named its first executive director and also elected a new chairman and vice chairman. Lisa Serieyssol was appointed to become the nonprofit group’s first executive director, and will assume her new...
No Christmas Tree Yet? Buy From These Mercer County Tree Farms!
The holiday season is officially here and it’s time to get your Christmas tree if you haven’t already! No matter what kind of tree you set up if it’s fake, real, tinsel branches, etc, it’s always great to support local businesses, right?. There’s nothing better than...
4 Newark families become 1st-time homeowners through innovative housing program
Four Newark families will get the life-changing opportunity of becoming first-time homeowners through a new program designed to address the wealth gap
11 New Jersey food banks to donate to for Giving Tuesday 2022
It’s Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving to those less fortunate, annually celebrated on the first Tuesday after Black Friday. This is a great time to donate to your favorite charity, support a local fundraiser, volunteer at a non-profit organization, raise awareness for a special cause or donate to your local food bank.
roi-nj.com
Supercharged Entertainment Edison to celebrate grand opening of world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track
Supercharged Entertainment Edison will be celebrating the grand opening of its second U.S. location on Thursday. The world’s largest indoor, multilevel karting track and premier entertainment venue is set to open and will celebrate by hosting state and civic leaders at a media and ribbon-cutting event at 987 U.S. 1 in Edison, right next door to TopGolf.
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes
Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
Another big NJ store is closing forever
As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another anchor brand is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State. The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure...
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
