R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
R.A. Heim

Get up to $1,200 from the state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NJ Department of Labor makes it easier for unemployed workers to verify their identity

NEW JERSEY – In commemoration of Fraud Awareness Month in November, New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to offer its unemployment applicants three ways to verify their identity that all meet heightened federal security standards. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL)...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Family Leave Insurance — Even Hourly Workers are Eligible

New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
CBS New York

NYC public employees among 19 accused of pandemic aid fraud

NEW YORK — Nineteen people, including 17 New York City and New York state public employees, were charged in a federal complaint unsealed Wednesday with submitting fraudulent applications for funds intended to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.The accused, including employees of New York City's police department, correction department and public school system, listed themselves as owners of businesses that in some cases did not exist in their applications for funds through the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and Paycheck Protection Program, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said.The defendants collectively stole more than $1.5 million from the SBA...
NJ.com

N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
roi-nj.com

Staff burnout, worse customer service, lost revenue: Poll shows impact of hiring challenges

Nearly 1 in 3 admitted customer service suffered, and 3 in 5 said their staff was more stressed, leading to greater turnover. Almost half said it resulted in lost revenue. The hiring challenges that seemingly every company in New Jersey is facing still persist today. The impact of that challenges was spelled out in the New Jersey Business & Industry Assocation’s 64th annual Business Outlook survey, which was released Monday morning.
wasteadvantagemag.com

In New Jersey, Paper Bags Could Be Back in Grocery Stores

New Jersey residents are approaching a significant milestone this December: seven months after the ban on single-use plastic bags. As of May 4th, the law banned single-use plastic bags at all checkouts and paper bags at most grocery stores and all major department stores. The bill banning bags, other single-use plastic items and styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave businesses and consumers 18 months to prepare. But even with this lead time, things didn’t go quite smoothly.
