Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 rebates extended
Residents of New Jersey have an extra month to apply for a tax relief program that could return up to $1,500.
Stimulus Fund Will Give One-Time Payment Worth Hundreds To New Jersey Households
New Jersey residents will see a new one-time payment by year-end. Do you qualify? The state announced the aid in light of inflation's effect on its population. The benefit will go to around 68,000 households in the state. Money from the American Rescue Plan of the Biden Administration funds the program.
One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state
counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification
3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.
Get up to $1,200 from the state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Pexels) If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Stimulus Check Update: These States Are Sending Out Final 2022 Payments
States like California and Idaho are sending out direct payments to help their residents cope with rising costs.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor makes it easier for unemployed workers to verify their identity
NEW JERSEY – In commemoration of Fraud Awareness Month in November, New Jersey has become the first state in the nation to offer its unemployment applicants three ways to verify their identity that all meet heightened federal security standards. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL)...
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Are you getting a 9% raise Jan. 1? NJ minimum wage workers are (Opinion)
It would be a whopper of a raise for most people. Nearly 9%. I bet you’re not starting off the new year with such a bump. But minimum wage workers are. The current minimum wage of $13 per hour increases on Jan. 1, 2023 to $14.13 per hour. Under the Murphy administration plan it will soon max out at $15.
NJ Family Leave Insurance — Even Hourly Workers are Eligible
New Jersey's Family Leave Insurance program, which gives workers paid time off to care for a loved or new baby, gets a lot of credit from advocates nationwide. But within the state's borders, not enough workers know about the benefits, and they're missing out, according to research released this month by The Shift Project at Harvard University's Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy.
Facing threat from feds, N.J. to surrender control of veteran’s homes after residents found to be at risk
New Jersey wants someone else to take charge of the troubled state-run veteran’s homes. Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday ordered state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside vendor “who can manage systemic changes and provide qualified, administrative staff to help lead these initiatives.”. The...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Signs Bill Requiring All Schools In New Jersey To Submit Electronic Blueprints
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed legislation today requiring all public and nonpublic schools in New Jersey to submit critical incident mapping data to local law enforcement in electronic format. In August, Governor Murphy announced a $6.5 million investment in American Rescue Plan funds toward a statewide school security...
NYC public employees among 19 accused of pandemic aid fraud
NEW YORK — Nineteen people, including 17 New York City and New York state public employees, were charged in a federal complaint unsealed Wednesday with submitting fraudulent applications for funds intended to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.The accused, including employees of New York City's police department, correction department and public school system, listed themselves as owners of businesses that in some cases did not exist in their applications for funds through the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and Paycheck Protection Program, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said.The defendants collectively stole more than $1.5 million from the SBA...
17 NY state, city employees charged with over $1.5M in COVID era relief fraud
Most of the defendants were arrested Wednesday morning and faces charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud for defrauding federal programs meant to help Americans cope with the pandemic.
Trenton-Mercer Airliner, Frontier, Shuts Down Customer Service Phone Number
The only commercial airline to serve Trenton-Mercer Airport just unveiled a significant change that customers are sure to notice on their next trip. Frontier Airlines is no longer offering customer service over the phone. Yeah, this means if you need support from the airliner that you'll need to contact them...
CT essential worker bonuses to be cut for all but lowest-income
CT Democratic leaders said they had no choice, given the limited funds Gov. Ned Lamont would support for the Premium Pay program.
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail
A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
roi-nj.com
Staff burnout, worse customer service, lost revenue: Poll shows impact of hiring challenges
Nearly 1 in 3 admitted customer service suffered, and 3 in 5 said their staff was more stressed, leading to greater turnover. Almost half said it resulted in lost revenue. The hiring challenges that seemingly every company in New Jersey is facing still persist today. The impact of that challenges was spelled out in the New Jersey Business & Industry Assocation’s 64th annual Business Outlook survey, which was released Monday morning.
N.J. beginning Murphy’s long-promised review of how state handled COVID-19
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has launched a long-awaited review of how New Jersey responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, two years and eight months after Murphy first promised one, in the early days of the crisis. The state tapped a pair of outside firms to conduct the independent review, Murphy...
wasteadvantagemag.com
In New Jersey, Paper Bags Could Be Back in Grocery Stores
New Jersey residents are approaching a significant milestone this December: seven months after the ban on single-use plastic bags. As of May 4th, the law banned single-use plastic bags at all checkouts and paper bags at most grocery stores and all major department stores. The bill banning bags, other single-use plastic items and styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave businesses and consumers 18 months to prepare. But even with this lead time, things didn’t go quite smoothly.
Comments / 1