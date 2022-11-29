Tomorrow’s ranchers may be able to monitor their animals’ health from the comfort of their home—and completely off the grid. By attaching small, pendulum-based devices to the ankles of cattle, Chinese researchers believe they’re one step closer to developing self-powered “smart ranches.”Renewable energy like solar or wind likely comes to mind sooner than kinetic energy. However, the researchers argue in a new study published Thursday in iScience that the movement of livestock and other ranch animals throughout the day produces vast quantities of energy that’s being wasted. So they designed and conducted preliminary tests of what the researchers termed a...

