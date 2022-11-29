Read full article on original website
Related
How Artificial Intelligence Can Be Beneficial in the Retail Sector
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), two subfields of computer science, can play a huge part in the digitization of brick-and-mortar organizations. This is due in part to the capacity of AI and ML to personalize the shopping experience for customers. Additionally, these technologies can provide companies with valuable data about customer interaction and other aspects of the business.
Agriculture Online
Verdant Robotics raises $46.5 million to fund autonomous, precision farming technology
Verdant Robotics has raised $46.5 million in funding to scale its robotics and to accelerate wide use of its regenerative and precision ag technology. Verdant’s primary product, “Robotics-As-A-Service” (RaaS), is currently being used on a wide variety of specialty crops across thousands of acres, with orders pending for tens of thousands more, according to a press release from Verdant. The technology is an autonomous platform that can weed, fertilize, and treat plants for pests and diseases, all while collecting data for farmers to make decisions in real time.
The Next Web
Why the future of AI is flexible, reusable foundation models
When learning a different language, the easiest way to get started is with fill in the blank exercises. “It’s raining cats and …”. By making mistakes and correcting them, your brain (which linguists agree is hardwired for language learning) starts discovering patterns in grammar, vocabulary, and word sequence — which can not only be applied to filling in blanks, but also to convey meaning to other humans (or computers, dogs, etc.).
TechCrunch
V7 snaps up $33M to automate training data for computer vision AI models
That’s given rise to a wave of startups aiming to speed up that process. In the latest development, V7 Labs, which has built tech to automate notations and other categorizing of data needed for AI training models, has raised $33 million in funding after seeing strong demand for its services.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
marktechpost.com
Researchers From Stanford And Microsoft Have Proposed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Approach That Uses Declarative Statements As Corrective Feedback For Neural Models With Bugs
The methods currently used to correct systematic issues in NLP models are either fragile or time-consuming and prone to shortcuts. Humans, on the other hand, frequently reprimand one another using natural language. This inspired recent research on natural language patches, which are declarative statements that enable developers to deliver corrective feedback at the appropriate level of abstraction by either modifying the model or adding information the model may be missing.
aiexpress.io
Evaluating multimodal AI applications for industries
Multimodal AI is a comparatively new growth that mixes completely different AI methods similar to natural language processing, pc imaginative and prescient and machine studying to realize a richer understanding of one thing. It accomplishes this by analyzing completely different information sorts concurrently to make predictions, take actions or work together extra appropriately in context.
aiexpress.io
Verdant Robotics cultivates $46.5M in Series A funding
Verdant Robotics introduced the shut of $46.5 million in Collection A funding, an funding interval that took three rounds during the last three years. The funding will allow the corporate to scale the manufacturing of its superior agricultural robotic cultivation know-how and speed up go to market packages. With the shut of this spherical, the corporate has raised a complete of $46.5 million to this point (supply: Crunchbase).
salestechstar.com
Stability AI Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Build Artificial Intelligence for the Future
Leading open-source artificial intelligence startup trains foundational models 58% faster and more cost efficiently using Amazon SageMaker on AWS. At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, announced that Stability AI, a community-driven, open-source artificial intelligence (AI) company, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to build and scale its AI models for image, language, audio, video, and 3D content generation. Stability AI uses Amazon SageMaker (AWS’s end-to-end machine learning service), as well as AWS’s proven compute infrastructure and storage, to accelerate its work on open-source generative AI models. In addition, Stability AI will collaborate with AWS to make its open-source tools and models available to students, researchers, startups, and enterprises around the world.
satnews.com
Maxar acquires Wovenware for Machine Learning and 3D data production expertise
Earlier this month, Maxar Technologies completed the acquisition of AI and software development company Wovenware — this acquisition significantly adds to Maxar’s software engineering and AI capabilities and talent. Founded in Puerto Rico in 2003, Wovenware has roughly 150 employees specializing in software development, service design, artificial intelligence...
Cow Wearables Might Power Smart Ranches of the Future
Tomorrow’s ranchers may be able to monitor their animals’ health from the comfort of their home—and completely off the grid. By attaching small, pendulum-based devices to the ankles of cattle, Chinese researchers believe they’re one step closer to developing self-powered “smart ranches.”Renewable energy like solar or wind likely comes to mind sooner than kinetic energy. However, the researchers argue in a new study published Thursday in iScience that the movement of livestock and other ranch animals throughout the day produces vast quantities of energy that’s being wasted. So they designed and conducted preliminary tests of what the researchers termed a...
TechRadar
5G-Advanced will push the boundaries of 5G technology
The speed and depth of 5G (opens in new tab) adoption have surpassed all expectations. Less than two years since standardization was finalized, 5G already covers half of all countries, serving almost a third of the world’s population. With two billion connections forecast by 2025, and one billion connections expected by the end of the year, 5G is on track to become the most rapidly adopted mobile (opens in new tab) technology in history.
techaiapp.com
Can AI Drive More Diversity in Drug Development?
Nov. 29, 2022 – Artificial intelligence could help improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in clinical trials and drug development by overcoming some traditional human bias in these areas, but we’re not there yet, experts say. The technology could also assist doctors with data insights to make diagnosis and treatment more precise.
nextbigfuture.com
Dawning of the Quantum Computer Age
Huge announcements in Quantum Computer Technology have been recently made and there is a clear and active path to 4000 by 2025 and 16000+ qubits by 2027. 70 error-mitigated qubits with over 50 step layers of algorithmic capability is believed to be the point where quantum computers will surpass exaflop supercomputers for cracking big problems.
marktechpost.com
This Artificial Intelligence Paper Presents an Advanced Method for Differential Privacy in Image Recognition with Better Accuracy
Machine learning has increased considerably in several areas due to its performance in recent years. Thanks to modern computers’ computing capacity and graphics cards, deep learning has made it possible to achieve results that sometimes exceed those experts give. However, its use in sensitive areas such as medicine or finance causes confidentiality issues. A formal privacy guarantee called differential privacy (DP) prohibits adversaries with access to machine learning models from obtaining data on specific training points. The most common training approach for differential privacy in image recognition is differential private stochastic gradient descent (DPSGD). However, the deployment of differential privacy is limited by the performance deterioration caused by current DPSGD systems.
CloudMile: Supercharging Malaysia’s Digital Economy on Three Fronts
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- CloudMile, a leading cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) company in Asia, is strengthening its commitment to the Malaysian market to support local organizations and industries to unlock the value of their data. CloudMile’s efforts include the company’s rapid expansion plan in Malaysia, pioneering new services built on Google Cloud infrastructure, and contributing to the development of tech talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005065/en/ Lester Leong, Country Manager, CloudMile Malaysia (Photo: Business Wire)
wasteadvantagemag.com
AI, Robotics, and Data Capture: Now and Next
As the industry responds to the commitments made by consumer-packaged goods companies to use more post-consumer recycled content, the demand for robotics to modernize existing recycling facilities continues to thrive. The story of the recycling industry is one of constant change and innovation. Regardless of the challenge, recyclers have risen...
The Venture Capital Fund Exploring for the World’s Future Innovators and Disruptive Technologies
A distinguished global venture capital platform, Prosperity7 Ventures, seeks to support disruptive companies and business models, across various sectors.
studyfinds.org
Robots already taking over world? Reports of workplace automation ‘greatly exaggerated,’ scientists say
PROVO, Utah — You may have heard about the “inevitable robot takeover” of the job market. After all, why would an employer hire a human if a machine can do the same job at a lower cost? Researchers from Brigham Young University, however, suggest that the rumors of humanity’s defeat at the hands of automation have been greatly exaggerated — at least for now.
Everest Group Recognizes SoftServe as a Key Player in Digital Services within the Life Sciences Landscape
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- SoftServe, a leader in digital services and consulting, has been recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group’s Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest Group is a provider of strategic research insights on IT, business processes, and engineering services and a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005890/en/ Everest Group Recognizes SoftServe as a Key Player in Digital Services within the Life Sciences Landscape (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0