New Jersey State

WPG Talk Radio

WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
onthewater.com

Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 1, 2022

The striped bass bite is like a broken record – “epic”, “savage”, “phenomenal”, etc. The list goes on and on with this fall run being one of the best on record for both beach and boat anglers. The fish have been in the 20- to 40-inch range with the majority of fish being around 30-inches. The past week had bass rolling on 6-inch peanut bunker on the surface and a variety of surface and sub-surface lures were in play. Topwater poppers, Daiwa SP minnow plugs, and swimming shads had anglers hooked up in and out of bird-play pods. Most of the action has been occurring from Mantoloking to Brigantine with the northernly parts seeing more action. The tautog bite has taken the backseat and from the shops I spoke to it has seemed to be a spotty bite on keepers with good numbers of short fish.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

What to know about getting a real Christmas tree in NJ

BELVIDERE — Now that it’s December, it’s time to get or start thinking about getting a fresh, live Christmas tree at a New Jersey farm. The crop is looking good this year, said Tim Dunne, owner of Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidere and vice president of The New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association.
BELVIDERE, NJ
94.5 PST

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Man Admits Committing 13 Armed Robberies in 7 Months Across the Region

Federal authorities say a man from Union County has admitted participating in a conspiracy to commit multiple armed robberies during a span of seven months in 2018 and 2019. 45-year-old Jaime Fontanez of Elizabeth pleaded guilty on Wednesday to eight counts of an indictment charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, five substantive counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

12 Places to See Christmas Lights in New Jersey

With November coming to end, Christmas is nearly upon us. It’s a magical time of year when people get together. While the official Christmas countdown begins at the beginning of December, it’s never too early to get into the celebration mode. So visit these Christmas lights in New Jersey and get into the Holiday spirit.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Groups Sue NJ Seeking to Block Next Week’s Bear Hunt

TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at N.J. deli

A $3.7 million jackpot winning ticket was sold in Hudson County for Thursday night’s Pick-6 lottery drawing, officials said. The lucky ticket was purchased at Borinquen Corner, a deli and grocery store on West Side Avenue in Jersey City, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday. Thursday’s winning numbers were:...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

