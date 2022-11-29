Read full article on original website
WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
Madison County Journal
Richardson Light Show
The Richardson Light Show is back in Madison after two years of cancelations for people to view and enjoy. Now that nearby road construction is complete, the show has opened back up to the public. The display is at 219 Sundial Road which viewers must access from Tisdale Road off...
breezynews.com
Audio: Previewing Steve Azar’s Mockingbird Music Series show tonight in Kosciusko
Melissa Boswell Townsend appeared on The BreckFast Show Thursday morning to preview Steve Azar’s Mockingbird Music Series performance. Azar will perform at The Guitar Academy on the square downtown beginning at 7:00 pm Thursday night. Tickets, to the event are sold out.
WAPT
Section of Capitol Street closed in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A section of Capitol Street is closed to allow repairs and upgrades to the sign on top of Trustmark Bank. Capitol Street was closed Wednesday morning westbound from Congress Street to Lamar Street, as well as West Street from Capitol Street to Amite Street. The street in downtown Jackson is expected to be closed until noon Friday, city officials said.
Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
breezynews.com
NWS: A Close Call for Kosciusko Last Night
A week after Thanksgiving, Kosciusko should still be counting its blessings. The National Weather Service says a thunderstorm supercell which moved across the city last night had the potential to produce a strong tornado—in the EF-2 to EF-3 range—had it touched down. “That storm as it crossed out...
WLBT
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A car chase and multiple shootings in Leake County Thursday evening left one man dead and a man and woman hospitalized. Police were called just after the start of a Christmas parade to a site on Highway 16 where they found a man recently shot dead on the side of the road.
WLBT
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
breezynews.com
NWS Confirms 10 Tornadoes, Kosy Storm Responsible for Two of Them
Even though the thunderstorm supercell which moved directly over Kosciusko Tuesday night didn’t produce a tornado in the city, it did later in the evening as it tracked to the northeast. The National Weather Service says the same supercell was responsible for an EF-1 tornado that was on the ground for about five miles from Winston County northwest of Louisville into the edge of Choctaw County. NWS says it also produced another EF-1 tornado in Lowndes County near Crawford. A total of ten tornadoes have been confirmed so far across the state as storm surveys continue.
WLBT
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
LIST: School closures on Tuesday, Nov. 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to reports of possible severe weather, some school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, November 29. The following school districts will be closed: Vicksburg Warren School District The following school districts will dismiss early: Adams County Christian School Preschool at 11:30 a.m. Elementary at 11:45 a.m. High school at 12:00 […]
breezynews.com
Shoplifting in Kosciusko and Tree in Road Causes Accident
On Tuesday at 5:08pm, KPD officers were requested to Tractor Supply for suspected shoplifting. At 6:23pm, officers responded to a report of a tree across Hwy 12, near the Natchez Trace. The initial call reported that a car had hit the tree, with unknown injuries. Officer on scene reported no injuries.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Accidents and Domestic Disturbances in Leake
6:34 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Roberts Road near the Singleton area. 6:39 a.m. – Leake Deputies and Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call reporting a tree across the roadway on Midway Rd.
breezynews.com
Friday in Attala – House Fire and Multiple Crashes
6:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to Attala Rd 3111/N Union Rd regarding a male causing a disturbance. 12:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a man panhandling outside Dollar Tree. 12:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and EMS responded to a two-vehicle...
WLBT
Capitol Police to provide additional security for SWAC Championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Security will not be an issue in or outside the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium while fans are enjoying the SWAC Championship game Saturday. Capitol Police Chief Bo Lucky says there will be more boots on the ground stationed in all areas near The Vet. “Anybody that...
deltanews.tv
Inside the brainstorming session to save GLH
Options.... that's what leaders in Greenwood and Leflore County say they need to save their hospital. Out of cash and barely hanging on, and with no suitor to save it, the hospital, as The Delta News has reported, remains on life support. With the help of our news partners at...
deltanews.tv
Greenwood, Leflore & Businesses feel impact of GLH problems
GREENWOOD - With Greenwood Leflore Hospital on life support, city and county leaders worry how it's going to affect the community... but it some ways it already has. With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayer's Channel, The Delta News shows one of the first signs of fallout from the hospital's dire condition.
WLBT
Two men wanted for shooting death of teen at Crystal Springs gas station
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Jackson men are wanted for the death of a teen at a Crystal Springs gas station. The Crystal Springs Police Department says arrest warrants have been issued for Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd, 27, and Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott, 23, in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed.
