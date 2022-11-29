Read full article on original website
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
Jess & Shawn wanted to get into #vanlife to make it easier to chase their rock climbing dreams. It took a bit of convincing for Jess to see herself living in a van, but with the promise of a giant closet and lots of Pinterest inspiration, she got on board.
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
Confession: though I consider myself a bit of an interior design enthusiast, I’ve never quite felt I hit the mark when it came to my bathroom. It either feels too lived-in (ahem, disorganized), or too beige. I have the added obstacle of being a renter, which means I have to make do with the storage and design choices put before me. Shortcomings and space limitations aside, I still want a bright and beautiful bathroom for myself — and friends who swing by — to enjoy. And I know I’m not alone.
Today's freshest, most relevant house plans stand out for their simplicity and clever use of space. Here's a great example. See more details and shop the plan. Let's start with the farmhouse styling. The large porch adds curb appeal and draws attention away from the two-car garage. Inside, the layout...
There's a reason top designers like to layer sheer and blackout curtains in rooms throughout the home. This clever design trick gives you better control of the light entering into a room, while also balancing the element of privacy. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it offers a beautiful aesthetic finish - with sheer curtains bringing a calming, ethereal quality to a space.
Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
Is there anything more satisfying than an organized closet? We've all experienced the rush of closing and re-opening our wardrobe doors, admiring its contents after an afternoon spent decluttering and reorganizing them but there's one element that usually proves more challenging than the rest: the question of where to put our shoes.
Mark had been doing vanlife for years when he met Marina and ended up moving into a house with her. Cue the lockdowns of 2020 and both of them were ready to get out! So they built out a van, then another van, and eventually this incredible box truck that doubles as party central when it gets dark.
I really thought I knew how to decorate a Christmas tree, but year after year I'm humbled by the creativity on social media, as people share their own tips, tricks and hacks to make a Christmas tree not only look better, but easier to decorate, too. This year is no...
If you rent and have found yourself sleeping on a mattress that you didn't get to choose, but that you're not able to replace either, you might feel a little shortchanged. It's not the end of the world if it's comfy, but if it's not, that's another story. I ended up in this exact same situation not long ago. And as someone who usually has no trouble sleeping, the fact that I couldn't get along with my mattress was a big deal.
A Japanese model has stunned thousands with her youthful looks, after revealing she is 51 years old. Risa Hirako is a social media sensation on Instagram, thanks to her gym-honed body, flawless skin and lack of any wrinkles. Risa extolls the benefits of a healthy organic diet and plenty of...
It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
Think of walking as a one-stop shop when it comes to optimal fitness. Love a daily stroll? Science says you're doing yourself a major favor. Research from Harvard Medical School suggests that if you're over 50, walking 4,000 to 7,500 steps a day is a significant boost not only to build longevity but a great way to improve your overall health.
If you’re looking to upgrade your TV this season, Sky Glass is a fun and convenient option worth throwing into the mix of the best TVs for 2022. Sky Glass is the first streaming TV platform to combine hardware, software, and content in one device, and its stunning screen comes finished in five head-turning colours. Unlike Sky Q, Sky Glass doesn’t require a satellite dish or Sky Q box, which keeps the look minimal and the setup straightforward. Its intuitive screen menu works to pull together all your favourite content together from Sky TV, live, and on-demand streaming apps for movies, fitness, music, and more. This means a host of content is easy to access via remote or by using your voice by saying 'Hello Sky'.
