4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
5 Years Ago: Attempts to Implode the Pontiac Silverdome Fail
On December 3, 2017, crews were set to demolish the former home of the Detroit Lions after high maintenance costs forced the stadium to fall into disrepair and it was eventually abandoned. However, the dramatic explosion did not go according to plan!. In 2017, the Detroit Free Press reported that...
Abandoned Southwestern High School: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Detroit's Southwestern High School had a good run...but a good run is never long enough. The school was built in 1921 at a cost of six hundred...
Imagine If Michigan State Kept A Player Active For 2 Months Following A Felony Charge
Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
Detroit Pistons 2022 City Edition Uniforms Look Great, But Are They Right for the Team?
The Detroit Pistons will be donning very sharp-looking City Edition uniforms six times during the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season. Bloggers online have raised questions if the look is right for the team. The question raised is the color scheme. The Pistons standard colors are basic All-American red, white...
Nate Burleson Gives Detroit a Shoutout on ‘The NFL Today’ Only True Detroiters Will Recognize
Nate Burleson is not a native Michigander (he's Canadian). However, his 4 years with the Detroit Lions certainly have given him an affinity for the city and state. The NFL Today host (and host of CBS This Morning and Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime) gave Detroit an unexpected shoutout to close out the Thanksgiving Day pregame show before a game the Lions would close in the closing seconds to the Buffalo Bills.
Lamar Jackson Rides Scooters In Detroit, Is He Going To Be A Lion?
A TikTok video of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson riding a pay-and-ride electric scooter in downtown Detroit has been circulating the internet and sparking tons of trade conversation on whether or not Jackson will be wearing Honolulu Blue and Silver soon. The talented QB has been in contract negotiations with...
Woman Goes Viral After Falling Off A ‘Horse’ At Little Caesars Arena
There's nothing more fun than getting out and supporting your favorite team at a home game. The electric feeling you get while in the stands, cheering them on is so addicting that people buy season tickets to make sure they don't miss a moment. Going to see your team can...
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
You Could Own This 4-Bedroom Detroit Home For Just $250,000
As the Morningside neighborhood on the Eastside of Detroit goes through renovations, the area has become more desirable, meaning the housing market in this area is rising as well. This four-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior, amazing interior, and other amenities to make every dollar worth it. Roland Walker, better...
Report: U-M Football Defensive Star Mazi Smith Facing Felony Charge
Both the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News are reporting that University of Michigan senior defensive lineman Mazi Smith (pictured above, #58) is facing a felony concealed weapons charge, stemming from an early October incident in Ann Arbor. If convicted, Smith faces up to five years in jail or a...
What College Football Playoff Expansion Means for Michigan Programs
College football got better Wednesday night. When the Rose Bowl agreed to terms on the upcoming College Football Playoff expansion, it allowed the committee to proceed with the change to a 12-team format beginning in 2024. This is a massive change for college football and one (among many) that I've...
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
Enjoy An Overnight Stay In A Michigan Cozy Container – Here’s How
Bridge Street Exchange, in Fenton, Michigan store is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a pure Michigan getaway. One lucky person will win an overnight stay at the Cozy Container in Brandon Township and over $1000 in Stormy Kromer gear. From now until December 22nd, guests at Bridge Street Exchange can earn tickets for the drawing that will determine a winner. Every purchase at BSE gets you in the running for this super unique experience.
Detroit Tigers’ Miggy To Say Goodbye To Baseball After 2023 Season
Detroit Tigers' star Miguel Cabrera will be saying goodbye to baseball after a long career after the 2023 season. Miguel Cabrera wasn't always a Detroit Tiger. He got his start in Major League Baseball in 1999 when the Florida Marlins signed him at the age of 16 to their minor league system. In 2003 at the age of 20, he began his Major League career at a Marlin.
