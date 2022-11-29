Read full article on original website
CITY OF TACOMA-LEGAL NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Tacoma City Council, at its regular City Council meeting of Tuesday, November 29, 2022, passed the following resolutions. The summary of the contents of said resolutions, consisting of the title, is as follows: Resolution No. 41070 A resolution setting Tuesday, December 13, 2022, upon completion of Regular Agenda Items, no earlier than 5:15 p.m., as the date for a public hearing by the City Council on the declaration of surplus and sale of approximately 22.07 acres of Tacoma Water property, located in the Federal Way vicinity of unincorporated King County, to King County, for the amount of $4,000,000.
No. 22-4-02395-6-Emergency Guardianship Petition
No. 22-4-02395-6 Notice of Hearing about Emergency Guardianship Petition. In re Guardianship of Jayden, Elijah, Xavier and Neveah Macleod Verplank, Respondents (minor children) To: John Doe, Father of Neveah Faith Sieni Macleod. 1. Petitioner has scheduled a court. hearing for February 24, 2023, at 9AM at 930 Tacoma Avenue South,...
LEGAL NOTICE-1st Security Bank of Washington
Notice is hereby given that 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”), 6920 220th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace, Washington 98043 has made application under the Bank Merger Act to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for its prior written approval to acquire seven branch offices of Columbia State Bank, Tacoma, Washington located at 506 Southwest Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365, 425 Northwest Hemlock, Waldport, Oregon 97394, 98 South Oregon Street, Ontario, Oregon 97914, 715 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon 97130, 1806 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon 97141, 202 West Main Street, Goldendale, Washington 98620 and 390 Northeast Tohomish Street, White Salmon, Washington 98672. It is contemplated that all of the offices of 1st Security Bank will continue to be operated following consummation of the transaction. Any person wishing to comment on this application may file it in writing with the regional director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its regional office at 25 Jessie Street at Ecker Square, Suite 2300, San Francisco, California 94105-2780 within 30 days after November 30, 2022. The non-confidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the non-confidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
washingtonbeerblog.com
Turnkey brewery opportunity now available in Lake Stevens
Meatheads Smokehouse & Beerworks is moving out, which creates an opportunity for another owner to move into a brewery/restaurant space in Lake Stevens, Washington. We’ve been told that the owner of Meatheads decided on a career change. The restaurant/brewery enjoys a premium location at 8928 Vernon Rd., Lake Stevens,...
Can I register my driver license in Tacoma?
Because of the work, I will live in Tacoma for two years. So I want to know can I register the driver license in Tacoma? Does the vehicle registration address have to be the residential address when applying for a drivers license? Can the drivers license address be different from the vehicle registration address? Thank you!
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Petition calls for entire Olympia School Board to resign after appointing felon
Barely one month after four Olympia School Board members unanimously appointed a convicted felon to fill a board opening, a no-confidence petition has been posted by community members, calling for the entire board to resign. Olympia parent Alesha Perkins, who is behind the grassroots group OSD Rescue, told The Dori...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Council permanently defunds 80 cops in already understaffed police department
The Seattle City Council voted to permanently defund 80 police positions in a department that is dangerously understaffed. But they’ll tell you they fully funded the department. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) has under 900 officers, with over 140 separations this year so far. The new staffing goal from...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Doubling Down on the Wrong Mitigation Strategy For Waughop Lake
The City of Lakewood’s 2023-2024 Proposed Biennial Budget* includes funding of another $250,000 to treat Waughop Lake with aluminum sulfate. The City has not otherwise made any announcement about this, but apparently the City staff and City Council are gearing up to throw away more of our money on a treatment that does not work, and that has already harmed Waughop Lake more than it has helped.
Chronicle
With Property Revals Out, Lewis County Assessor Explains Property Taxes
They say death and taxes are sure things — not that we’re sure to understand them. Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey has spent 47 years working in the assessor’s office and even she recognizes that learning about property taxes tends to bring up more questions than answers. As for death, she’ll leave that to the coroner.
King County to spend $1.7B on public safety after mayors protest
(The Center Square) – King County’s recently adopted $16.2 billion biennial budget is dedicating $1.7 billion to public safety to reduce a rising crime wave throughout the county. Earlier in August, South King County mayors penned a letter to county and state officials to address the “rising tide...
City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED
NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL. Summary of Ordinance 1698: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE ANNUAL BUDGET OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2023, PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. Summary of Ordinance 1699:...
Does a Massive 600 Pound Octopus Live Under This Bridge in Washington?
Puget Sound is full of octopuses, they crave the rugged bottom and abundant food supply of clams, small fish, crabs, and other slimy stinky things on the sea floor. Maybe that’s why the Giant Pacific Octopus, which can weigh up to 120 pounds, is known as the largest octopus in the world and makes its home in the Pacific Northwest.
NO. 22-4-02511-8-NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In the Matter of the Estate of GORDON LEE KIDDER,. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of the above entitled estate. Any person having a claim against said decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATED this 22nd day of November, 2022.
publicola.com
Unpaid Tickets from West Seattle Bridge Violations Add Up to Millions
A windfall from traffic tickets during the closure of the West Seattle Bridge could soon reach the Seattle Department of Transportation, as more than 74,000 citations from traffic cameras on the Spokane Street bridge, also known as the “lower” West Seattle Bridge, head to collections next year. When...
King County takes legal action against DSHS for leaving defendants with mental illnesses in jail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Tuesday, King County filed a motion in King County Superior Court, asking a judge to award the county $219.90 per day for every day the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) fails to transport defendant Alexander Jay to Western State Psychiatric Hospital for court-ordered treatment.
myeverettnews.com
Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington
11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash on Sunday. According to reports, a man traveling south struck a car that was stopped in the middle of the road and then claimed that someone was lying unconscious next to the car. Minutes later, police arrived and discovered the man giving CPR.
Sea-Tac Airport security lines stretch into parking garage two mornings in a row
SEATTLE — Security lines briefly stretched into the parking garage on both Sunday and Monday mornings at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Port officials say that over the Thanksgiving travel period, TSA wait times averaged 31 minutes. The longest wait time in the last few days was Sunday morning when the general screening line briefly reached 107 minutes.
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
