Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
Daily Californian
Alfie Templeman, Thomas Headon charm all corners of Berkeley’s Cornerstone
“Berkeley, how are you doing?” Thomas Headon yelled, bouncing on the balls of his feet. After trekking across the pond, Headon and co-headliner Alfie Templeman made their way to Berkeley’s Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music for the second stop on their tour “2 British Friends, 1 North America.”
Daily Californian
International students face decrease, disparities in representation on campus
Following years of disputes around out-of-state admissions, UC Berkeley’s international students have seen a decrease in their representation on campus, leading to a subsequent lack of diversity in countries of origin and socioeconomic backgrounds. In 2017, the UC Regents limited the proportion of nonresident students admitted to the UC...
sfstandard.com
Neighbors Slam Failed SF Housing Project as ‘Eyesore’ With Human Waste, Graffiti
A former San Francisco car wash and gas station at the center of an affordable housing battle has enraged neighbors after becoming a hotbed of litter, human waste and graffiti. “It’s a huge neighborhood eyesore,” said Alan Mutter, a Lower Haight resident of 38 years who lives close to the...
Daily Californian
Best study spots if you want to escape campus
As we’re getting ready for finals season, you may be looking for a change of scenery outside of the same old study spots like Moffitt or Main Stacks. Or, you may just be tired of trying to find a spot in one of the packed libraries on campus. Thankfully, there are a ton of places off campus or close by that make for the perfect study spots during dead week. Here is a list of places in the Berkeley area that are perfect for studying!
Daily Californian
International House is more than just a dormitory
When first entering International House, or I-House, visitors are greeted by the artwork of David Goines. A white dove is included in each poster, symbolizing peace and I-House’s commitment to fostering intercultural understanding and friendship among students for the purpose of promoting a more just world. It began in...
Daily Californian
UAW strikers march to UCOP office in Oakland
Striking academic workers from UC Berkeley, UCSF and UC Davis marched on the UC Office of the President, or UCOP, in Oakland on Monday. Kieren Rudge, a campus doctoral student, said more than 1,000 strikers partook in the march to UCOP. “We’re gathered here today because the UC Office of...
Daily Californian
Hannah Weisman named executive director of Magnes Collection
UC Berkeley’s Magnes Collection of Jewish Art and Life announced Nov. 18 that Hannah Weisman would be its first executive director. Founded in 2010, the Magnes Collection contains an archive, library and museum that seeks to represent and preserve the artwork, music and literature of the Jewish diaspora, particularly in the American West. Weisman brings not only decades of museum experience to the role, but a dedication to community engagement and equity.
davisvanguard.org
Progressive Group Touts Big Election Wins for Working Class, Immigrant, Black and Brown Oaklanders – from District Attorney and Mayor to Ballot Measures
OAKLAND, CA – Progressive, community-led Oakland Rising Action applauded a successful election season for Black, Brown and Immigrant Oaklanders, noting it held “conversations” with about 6,000 “infrequent and new” Oakland voters, reached 60,000 other Oakland households by mail and 6,815 views online. The result was,...
Daily Californian
5 Bay Area arcades to level up your weekend
After a long week of classes, you might just want to go to a place where you can play some games with your friends and wind down during the weekend. Although there might not be many arcades in Berkeley, there are still a ton of places in the Bay Area that you can easily head over to during the weekend! Here’s a list of some of the best arcades in the area that you can check out with friends!
13th annual Drag Queens on Ice show returns to dazzle at SF Union Square
SAN FRANCISCO -- It is a San Francisco tradition that brings color and entertainment to Union Square. Drag Queens on Ice returns for its 13th year.The making of a drag queen is an art and 'Jubilee' is Joe Wadlington's masterpiece.It is a four-hour process of meticulously applying makeup, wardrobe and the hair. All before it is time to take the stage. For Wadlington to be Jubliee, the transformation happens in his garage in San Francisco, a space also transformed into his costume/sewing/makeup/dressing room.The time pays off though when Jubilee gets to shine. But this week, Jubilee will sparkle on a different...
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
northbaybiz.com
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
Daily Californian
How to differentiate between UC Berkeley Bears and wild bears
Wild bears are extremely powerful creatures that could easily severely injure you or worse. UC Berkeley Bears, on the other hand, are mostly harmless. In a forest hike/wilderness exploration situation, knowing the difference between a wild bear and a UC Berkeley Bear can be the difference between life and death. That’s why we at the Clog have taken it upon ourselves to compile a list of surefire ways to tell if the animal you are looking at is an actual bear or just a UC Berkeley Bear.
Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
sfstandard.com
Sweeping Crackdown Targets Gang With SF Roots, Bay Area-Wide Reach and Deadly Rap Feuds
In a crackdown that swept the Bay Area, police toppled key players in a violent gang. The raids culminated a monthslong probe that led SFPD from a cache of weapons in East Palo Alto to a group that grew from San Francisco’s public housing projects into what authorities call one of the region’s fastest-growing criminal factions.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
dvcinquirer.com
Diablo Valley College Campus Vandalized: “There Was Glass Everywhere”
The Diablo Valley College campus was vandalized on Saturday, Nov. 5 when a suspect broke into the faculty office buildings. Kathryn McDonald, lieutenant officer for the campus police, confirmed the next week that they had the suspect in custody. The suspect, who is not currently a student at DVC, was...
Bomb threat shuts down Marin County high school
A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a Marin County high school, according to police. The Mill Valley Police Department initially issued an alert around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, warning residents about evacuations.
Oakland nursing assistant charged for defrauding elders in nursing home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old nursing assistant has been arrested and charged with defrauding two elderly residents of the nursing home where she worked. The assistant, described in a City of Berkeley press release as a 44-year-old Oakland woman, was arrested on Nov. 22 by Berkeley detectives. The arrest stems from reports of theft […]
Comments / 0