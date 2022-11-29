ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

fox13news.com

This is how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Soaring rent prices are causing renters to have to work more hours than ever, according to a new study released by the real estate website, Zillow. According to the Zillow report, roughly a third of a renters' monthly income, or about a week and a half of work, is used to rent. That equals 63 hours of work.
TAMPA, FL
H. Roy Adams

To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece

Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Tampa

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41

Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Cyber Monday pushes Ruskin's Amazon warehouse into high gear

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The North Pole may run something like Amazon’s shipping facility in Ruskin. Amazon calls it a “Fulfillment Center” and on Cyber Monday it lived up to its name. What You Need To Know. Amazon's Ruskin fulfillment center was busy right through Cyber...
RUSKIN, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota

A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
SARASOTA, FL
102.5 The Bone

The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display

While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
LUTZ, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Valrico, FL

Valrico is a charming small town that can be found in Hillsborough County. This place was once a whole field of farmland, making it known as one of the peaceful suburbs of Tampa. It was also described as family-friendly and one of the best places to live in Florida. Despite...
VALRICO, FL
WFLA

St. Petersburg teachers make ‘rare’ Ice Age fossil discovery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teachers are credited for the discovery of “rare Ice Age fossils” they uncovered while diving in local waters, according to a media release from the Admiral Farragut Academy. Teachers Rick Cochrane and Henry Sadler were “thrilled” to discover a jaw bone and tusks from Mastodons that once […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ Airport approves $7 million ground transportation renovation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Board of Directors approved a $7 million ground transportation renovation. The funds will improve accommodations for rideshare and commercial drivers. The current rideshare parking lot is located near the corner of College Dr. and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. With nothing but dirt and...
SARASOTA, FL

