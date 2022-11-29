Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
This is how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Soaring rent prices are causing renters to have to work more hours than ever, according to a new study released by the real estate website, Zillow. According to the Zillow report, roughly a third of a renters' monthly income, or about a week and a half of work, is used to rent. That equals 63 hours of work.
To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece
Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo
Cute Flamingo Plush hanging out with Silver Airlines Plane and Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto bySilver Airways @flysilverairways | Instagram, Tampa International Airport | Facebook.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Tampa
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa tech entrepreneur, mentor dead at 41
Scott Conlon, the CEO and co-founder of MyArea Network, a digital advertising and marketing company based in Tampa, died unexpectedly Nov. 14. He was 41. The death of Conlon has devastated the Tampa Bay tech community, says Linda Olson, CEO of Tampa Bay Wave, a business accelerator of which MyAreaNetwork is a member. Conlon was also on the Tampa Bay Wave board.
Riverview man awes community with pixel light Christmas show set to unique tunes
A Riverview couple is in their third year bringing joy to their community and to visitors with a holiday light display synced to music.
fox13news.com
FOX 13 celebrates Cynthia Smoot: Telling stories across Tampa Bay for 25 years
TAMPA, Fla. - After 25-years, countless stories and an Emmy Award for her excellence in journalism, Cynthia Smoot is retiring from her position as co-anchor of the 5 and 10 p.m. broadcasts at FOX 13 News. Smoot's last day at the anchor desk will be December 2, 2022. Before her...
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
Bay News 9
Cyber Monday pushes Ruskin's Amazon warehouse into high gear
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The North Pole may run something like Amazon’s shipping facility in Ruskin. Amazon calls it a “Fulfillment Center” and on Cyber Monday it lived up to its name. What You Need To Know. Amazon's Ruskin fulfillment center was busy right through Cyber...
businessobserverfl.com
Takeout pasta concept opens third franchise in Sarasota
A new takeout concept has entered the Sarasota market. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go opened its third franchise in St. Armands Circle on Nov. 23. The fast-casual concept originated in Venic, Italy, in 2012 by founder Gabriele Dal Moro. The 1,000-square-foot restaurant features outdoor sidewalk seating and a mural by...
Hillsborough County woman raising 9 children gets help on Giving Tuesday
Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its "Giving Tuesday" to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family's new home.
The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display
While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
Tampa Bay Hotel Deals and Packages for Christmas and the Holidays
We’ve officially made it to the holidays! However, you don’t need to leave your zip...
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help
Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. UPDATE: New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo.
Seniors on fixed incomes request everyday items for holidays
Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine (LVIM), a volunteer-run healthcare center, that provides free medical care, is collecting donations for low-income seniors.
St. Petersburg makes list of must-visit Christmas towns in Florida
Florida is one of the jolliest (and warmest!) places to be during the festive holiday season and a travel blog recently named a Tampa Bay area city on its list of ten must-visit Christmas towns in the state.
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Valrico, FL
Valrico is a charming small town that can be found in Hillsborough County. This place was once a whole field of farmland, making it known as one of the peaceful suburbs of Tampa. It was also described as family-friendly and one of the best places to live in Florida. Despite...
St. Petersburg teachers make ‘rare’ Ice Age fossil discovery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two St. Petersburg teachers are credited for the discovery of “rare Ice Age fossils” they uncovered while diving in local waters, according to a media release from the Admiral Farragut Academy. Teachers Rick Cochrane and Henry Sadler were “thrilled” to discover a jaw bone and tusks from Mastodons that once […]
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ Airport approves $7 million ground transportation renovation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Board of Directors approved a $7 million ground transportation renovation. The funds will improve accommodations for rideshare and commercial drivers. The current rideshare parking lot is located near the corner of College Dr. and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. With nothing but dirt and...
