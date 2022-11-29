Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur isn’t quite ready to replace Aaron Rodgers in the Packers starting lineup, no matter how well Jordan Love played in relief against the Eagles. If Rodgers’ ribs are feeling better, the Packers coach says the veteran quarterback will start this Sunday against the Chicago Bears. And given that Rodgers loves to troll the Bears, the Packers’ top rival, you’d assume that the quarterback would want to play if possible. Besides, Rodgers probably doesn’t want Love in the lineup, if possible.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO