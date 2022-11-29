ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal

Hartlieb spent the 2022 season with the Worcester Red Sox and compiled a 3-6 record across 40 appearances, including three starts. The right-handed pitcher put together a 5.16 ERA across 61 innings pitched to go along with 64 strikeouts. The 28-year-old has bounced around teams throughout his professional career to...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84

GAFFNEY, S.C. – Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee...
