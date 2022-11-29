Read full article on original website
Houston Astros' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Jose Abreu
Here's a look at a projected 2023 Opening Day starting lineup for the Houston Astros, after they signed 2020 American League MVP Jose Abreu Monday afternoon.
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Astros Introduce New First Baseman José Abreu
The Astros made their free agent signing of José Abreu official last night and introduced him to the Houston media today. Abreu will wear number 79 for the Astros like he did with the White Sox.
Where Cubs could look for 1B with Abreu joining Astros
The latest domino on the free agent first base market fell Monday as longtime White Sox slugger José Abreu agreed to a three-year deal with the Astros. Which leaves one less prominent option for the Cubs as they look to address a major need in their lineup. Abreu looked...
Click2Houston.com
Jeff Bagwell doesn’t want to be Astros GM (right now), but here’s his master class on baseball consulting
HOUSTON – Former Astros star and baseball legend Jeff Bagwell played a big role in landing José Abreu for the Houston Astros, KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy reported Tuesday, but as we learned through a short interview with Bagwell, he’s been playing a big role for the team in terms of consulting.
Johnny Cueto appears to drop major Astros MLB free agency hint with Twitter profile picture
Johnny Cueto may have just dropped a huge MLB free agency hint at the Houston Astros with this throwback Cincinnati Reds profile picture on his Twitter account. See for yourself. Very curious! It’s a picture of Johnny Cueto when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds with then-manager Dusty...
New York Yankees a favorite among execs to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency
Among a dozen executives and league insiders, the New York Yankees are a popular choice to secure the services of
Yardbarker
Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal
Hartlieb spent the 2022 season with the Worcester Red Sox and compiled a 3-6 record across 40 appearances, including three starts. The right-handed pitcher put together a 5.16 ERA across 61 innings pitched to go along with 64 strikeouts. The 28-year-old has bounced around teams throughout his professional career to...
Click2Houston.com
‘I started to question myself’: Astros fan receives World Series Champions T-shirt with Phillies logo
HOUSTON – A woman who’s a Houston Astros fan received what she said is a ‘disappointing’ order. Vanessa Ortiz, of Spring, ordered a World Series Champions shirt for her daughter from Fanatics. But, when it came to her home after two weeks of waiting, Ortiz told...
Report: Astros agree to deal with longtime Sox 1B Abreu
When the White Sox open the 2023 season in Houston, José Abreu will still be in the lineup that day. Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, has agreed to a deal with the Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. USA Today's Bob Nightengale first reported the two...
Astros reportedly in free agency discussions with Willson Contreras
Houston isn't done making moves after signing 2020 AL MVP José Abreu earlier this week.
Click2Houston.com
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
GAFFNEY, S.C. – Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee...
