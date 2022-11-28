ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shanghai scraps some Covid testing rules in latest policy relaxation

China’s financial hub of Shanghai is to scrap some testing requirements from Monday, in the country’s latest relaxation of its zero-Covid policy after nationwide protests. Several cities have rolled back some restrictions after public resentment at the harsh and prolonged lockdown reached a boiling point last weekend, when spontaneous protests broke out. Such unrest had not been seen for decades.

