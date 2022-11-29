ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Cross-county meth dealer in Virginia sentenced to 30 years in prison: AG Miyares

ABINGDON, Va. (WSET) — A former California man, who recently relocated to Meadowview, Virginia, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his participation in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into the Southwest Virginia region, Attorney General Jason Miyares' office said.
MEADOWVIEW, VA
WSET

First pediatric flu death of 2022-23 season reported in Virginia: VDH

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the state’s first reported influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. The VDH said sadly, a child (5-12 years old) in Virginia’s Southwest region died from complications associated with the flu. To protect the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit

A message Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office sent out in late August in response to “election integrity” complaints included a clear statement that state attorneys had no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 and, therefore, no reason to stop the legally mandated destruction of ballots two years after the election. The Aug. 24 email […] The post After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Two hints that Youngkin is planning some big changes

Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to be preparing to put his stamp on state government in some legacy-defining ways. I don’t refer to any of the things that drive most news coverage – Youngkin’s push for abortion restrictions, or his administration’s transgender policy or the revised standards for teaching history.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Inova sees ‘unprecedented patient volumes’ post-Thanksgiving

A Virginia hospital system said that it is seeing “unprecedented patient volumes” following the Thanksgiving holiday. Inova cited the spikes in flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and other illnesses as the reason for the surge and the strain on hospital capacity, particularly emergency departments. “Inova Emergency...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
VIRGINIA STATE

