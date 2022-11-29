Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s Crime Commission looks into ways to reduce stoned driving
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There is no precise roadside test for people who have been using marijuana. A saliva test for THC is in the works, but that will need more research and new laws to make it stand up in court. “I have seen several crashes in the...
Gun control debate renewed after two mass shootings in Virginia
The General Assembly will return to Richmond in the new year with a renewed focus on gun control after Virginia suffered two high-profile mass shootings in less than two weeks.
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
A Walmart employee who survived the mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious food and excellent service, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WSET
Cross-county meth dealer in Virginia sentenced to 30 years in prison: AG Miyares
ABINGDON, Va. (WSET) — A former California man, who recently relocated to Meadowview, Virginia, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his participation in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into the Southwest Virginia region, Attorney General Jason Miyares' office said.
WSET
First pediatric flu death of 2022-23 season reported in Virginia: VDH
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced the state’s first reported influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. The VDH said sadly, a child (5-12 years old) in Virginia’s Southwest region died from complications associated with the flu. To protect the...
After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit
A message Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office sent out in late August in response to “election integrity” complaints included a clear statement that state attorneys had no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020 and, therefore, no reason to stop the legally mandated destruction of ballots two years after the election. The Aug. 24 email […] The post After $9.5K FOIA bill, NAACP releases records on Virginia’s election integrity unit appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press
Dealer who brought 200 pounds of crystal ice into Southwest Virginia gets 30 years
A former California man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in federal prison for his involvement in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, of Meadowview, was convicted following a jury trial in July of one count...
NAACP shares results of info request on Virginia Election Integrity Unit; calls on Miyares to disband it
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia NAACP is once again lashing out at the Virginia Attorney General's Office's new Election Integrity Unit. Tuesday, Virginia NAACP president Robert Barnette said the unit is “lacking” in any real substance. “This Unit is plainly a paper tiger," Barnette said. "A public-relations...
WHSV
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"
A survivor of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting tells News 3 she just started working at Walmart about five days before the incident.
Gov. Youngkin pushes to address mental health following mass shootings
Last week's mass shooting is more evidence of what Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Virginia) calls a mental health crisis going on nationwide.
cardinalnews.org
Two hints that Youngkin is planning some big changes
Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to be preparing to put his stamp on state government in some legacy-defining ways. I don’t refer to any of the things that drive most news coverage – Youngkin’s push for abortion restrictions, or his administration’s transgender policy or the revised standards for teaching history.
WJLA
Republican lawmaker introduces a resolution to repeal Virginia's same-sex marriage ban
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia Republican Delegate Tim Anderson filed a resolution to repeal the same-sex marriage constitutional prohibition in Virginia for the upcoming General Assembly session which begins in January. “It is a matter of equality,” said Del. Anderson. “It is not me, nor the government nor your...
Virginians 50 years and older may get a text reminder to get the COVID-19 bivalent booster
Don't delete that text message! The Virginia Department of Health is hitting Virginia residents up by text to remind them that they can get the Bivalent COVID booster now.
Who was former Virginia State Trooper turned murder suspect Austin Lee Edwards?
The suspect in a triple homicide who died in a shootout with police was a Virginia law enforcement officer who police believe drove across the country to meet a teenage girl before killing her family.
Teacher at Virginia Beach daycare fired after slapping child
A teacher at KinderCare in Virginia Beach has been terminated after another teacher saw them slap an infant on a changing table.
WTOP
Inova sees ‘unprecedented patient volumes’ post-Thanksgiving
A Virginia hospital system said that it is seeing “unprecedented patient volumes” following the Thanksgiving holiday. Inova cited the spikes in flu, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV and other illnesses as the reason for the surge and the strain on hospital capacity, particularly emergency departments. “Inova Emergency...
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
How grieving Virginia mom plans to honor her son: 'He should still be here'
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
