WUSA
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger dies, search for suspect continues
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit have taken over an investigation into why a stranger stabbed a 19-year-old man in the heart before running away. Around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across a bridge into Hyattsville when...
'He was just really desperate' | Woman recalls bizarre encounter with cash for gold robbery suspect
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials believe a scam targeting good Samaritans on the road likely spanned across jurisdictions and cultivated more victims. Fairfax County Police recently sent a warning about a cash-for-gold robbery scheme after a man was scammed for trying to help a group of people he thought was stranded.
WJLA
Cold case murder victim identified after nearly 30 years, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A cold case murder victim was identified by Fairfax County detectives after nearly 30 years. Sharon Kay Abbott Lane was identified by detectives after extensive DNA testing, provided by Othram Inc. Funding for these tests was provided by donors from DNASolvers, stated a release from Fairfax County police.
WSET
Group used fake gold, broken-down car to lure motorists into robberies: Fairfax Co. police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — What started off as a good deed ended with a victim forced to drain his bank accounts. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a man stopped to lend a hand to three people who appeared to be broken down on the side of I-495.
Residents 'Scared' After Man Murdered Outside Their Doorsteps
A Silver Spring apartment area was roped off during a murder investigation after one man was shot in the complex's parking lot, reports NBC Washington. The man was shot around 3 a.m., in the Summit Hills Apartments lot located in the 8500 block of 16th Street and was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A black sedan was later seen loaded onto a tow truck to be taken away as evidence, the outlet continues.
Teenage girl accused of grocery store break-in, attacking employee with gun
Anne Arundel County Police were called around 11:20pm Wednesday, for an attempted robbery at La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery on Ritchie Highway.
Alleged murderer arrested the day after police offer $11K reward after extended manhunt
FAIRFAX, Va. — After a 61-day search and thousands of dollars offered up in reward money, a man wanted for murder has finally been taken into custody in Fairfax County. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a short car chase Thursday in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, officials said. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Brandon Wims at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon on Oct. 2.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
Update: According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On...
Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Dean Of DC Elementary School Accused Of Exposing Himself To Women At Greenbelt Park: Police
Authorities say that a Maryland man who serves as the dean of students at a Washington, DC elementary school is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to at least two women at a public park. Jamie Lee White, 45, of Hyattsville, was arrested and placed on leave from his school...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody
Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
DC man charged in West Virginia after allegedly holding gun to woman’s head, threatening to kill her
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
WSET
SEE IT: New video shows moments leading up to FBI agent shooting a man on a Metro train
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Thursday, a trial continued for FBI Agent Eduardo Valdivia who is facing several charges including attempted murder. Police say Valdivia shot a man after a verbal exchange aboard a Metro Red Line train in December 2020. For the first time, the Montgomery County...
WUSA
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Man shot on Metro by FBI agent
WARNING: The following video has graphic content, showing a shooting on a Metro train. (Video: Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office)
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought in my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
NBC12
Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
Washington Barbershop owner fatally shot while giving young boy haircut
A 43-year-old barber was shot in his shop while giving a haircut to an 8-year-old boy, police said. Jose Velez is remembered by 19-year-old Hassune Mawlood, who also owns his own barbershop, as he reflects on being mentored by Velez and how he was "like a big brother." KING's Madison Wade reports.Dec. 2, 2022.
Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster
BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
Breakfast Bandit On The Loose After Robbing Maryland Home At Knifepoint
Police are investigating a home invasion after a man was robbed at knifepoint in his Glen Burnie residence, authorities say. The 32-year-old victim was at home when a male suspect forced their way into his house around 8:20 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the 8100 block of Harold Court while armed with a knife, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Inside Nova
'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase
The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
