Hyattsville, MD

Daily Voice

Residents 'Scared' After Man Murdered Outside Their Doorsteps

A Silver Spring apartment area was roped off during a murder investigation after one man was shot in the complex's parking lot, reports NBC Washington. The man was shot around 3 a.m., in the Summit Hills Apartments lot located in the 8500 block of 16th Street and was rushed to a hospital where he later died. A black sedan was later seen loaded onto a tow truck to be taken away as evidence, the outlet continues.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Alleged murderer arrested the day after police offer $11K reward after extended manhunt

FAIRFAX, Va. — After a 61-day search and thousands of dollars offered up in reward money, a man wanted for murder has finally been taken into custody in Fairfax County. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, was arrested after a short car chase Thursday in the 3800 block of Colonial Avenue, officials said. He is accused of shooting 31-year-old Brandon Wims at the Old Mill Gardens apartment complex in Mount Vernon on Oct. 2.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Update: According to MCPD, the adult male victim that was shot early this morning in Silver Spring has been pronounced deceased and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “On...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police are investigating murder after female shot in NW Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female died after she was shot in her chest Thursday evening in Northwest Baltimore.Officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue.Police found a female suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died.This is Baltimore's 310th homicide investigation this year.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD Respond to Attempted Armed Robbery; Three Suspects in Custody

Montgomery County Police responded to an incident Thursday afternoon in the area of Westfield Wheaton Mall (11160 Veirs Mill Rd) in Wheaton. According to MCPD, “at approximately 3:15 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 11100 block of Veirs Mill Rd. for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers determined an attempted armed robbery had occurred. At this time, three suspects are in custody. No injuries were reported. A weapon was located on one of the suspects. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
WHEATON, MD
NBC12

Virginia 18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder after hitting deputy with her car

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old in Stafford County was arrested for allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, just before 3:45 p.m., a deputy noticed the driver of a Nissan Altima was driving recklessly approaching the Garrisonville Road and Eustace Road area. The deputy attempted a traffic stop by parking his Sheriff’s Office motorcycle in front of the Nissan. When he approached the Nissan, the driver, Kimora Fagbewesa, hit the deputy with her car and crashed into the motorcycle.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Woman charged in death of four-year-old boy found in dumpster

BALTIMORE -- One of two women charged in the death of four-year-old Malachi Lawson in 2019 was in court Wednesday."He had a smile that I'll never see ever again," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.This is a story WJZ has been covering for three years."This kind of tore at me because it's a four-year-old helpless kid," one of Malachi's loved ones told WJZ in 2019.Shakita Lawson was in court Wednesday hoping to go to trial.Her case has been delayed many times because of the pandemic and other reasons.It was postponed again Wednesday because the prosecutor on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Nova

'Fairfax County's most wanted' arrested after chase

The man police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” yesterday was arrested Thursday after a chase in the Mount Vernon area. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

