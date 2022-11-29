ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tompkins Community Bank Celebrates “Banksgiving” with Donations to Local Nonprofits

In its ongoing dedication to strengthening the communities it serves across Pennsylvania, this Thanksgiving Tompkins Community Bank gifted a total of $15,000 to local food-focused nonprofits in celebration of its annual “Banksgiving” holiday donation. This year’s nonprofits included Helping Harvest of Berks County, Share Foods Inc. of Philadelphia, the Council of Churches of Schuylkill Haven, and the Olivet’s Boys & Girls Club of Reading. The bank has donated a total of $45,000 over the past three years through the Banksgiving program to help local nonprofits fight food insecurity right here at home.
More Protections Coming for PA Children’s Service Providers

In just two months, it should be easier for providers of children’s services in Pennsylvania’s child-welfare and foster-care system to get the liability insurance they need. Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill into law that outlines who takes responsibility when an incident or accident occurs in the child-welfare system.
DEP Launches $12.7 Million Initiative to Electrify Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Thursday launched “Electrifying Truck Fleets for Cleaner Air in Our Communities,” a $12.7 million Driving PA Forward initiative to improve air quality by supporting local freight truck electrification. Projects serving environmental justice areas, high traffic density areas, and Act 47 financially...
PA Small Business Development Centers Announce New Advisory Board Members

The Pennsylvania Small Business Development Centers (SBDC), leaders in providing consulting and training to small businesses and supporting business start-ups and existing business expansion, announce the addition of two new members to their Advisory Board. The new members of the Advisory Board are Richard (Rick) Turner, MBA, and Joseph (Joe) Wilson. Turner and Wilson both have long, tenured individual careers and relationships with the Pennsylvania SBDC.
