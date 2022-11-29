ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

michiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: Not in my backyard

On the way to Thanksgiving festivities last week near Flushing, my wife and I drove past a series of solar farms on M-13 — big fields with rows and rows of solar panels that track the sun across the sky to convert light to power. They're relatively new so they still catch my attention.
FLUSHING, MI
michiganradio.org

Oakland County wastewater to be tested for signs of polio

State and federal researchers will soon begin testing wastewater in Oakland County for signs of polio. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to start collecting wastewater samples for analysis at CDC’s polio laboratory. The findings will help jurisdictions prioritize vaccination efforts in what they call "communities...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit officials sued over gun surveillance technology ShotSpotter

When Detroit Police Chief James White called a town hall in September over an expansion of the gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter, he said it was meant to address “misinformation” that he felt was behind the months of emotional opposition from city residents and delayed voting by City Council members.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Star Michigan football player facing felony gun charge

A star University of Michigan football player is in legal trouble. Mazi Smith is a defensive linemen and a co-captain for the Wolverines. Thursday, he was arraigned on a charge of possessing a concealed weapon. If convicted, he could face five years in prison. According to Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli...
ANN ARBOR, MI

