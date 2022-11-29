ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Front Office Sports

Fanatics-Owned NFT Venture Cuts Third of Workforce

Fanatics-owned Candy Digital has laid off more than a third of its workforce of roughly 100 employees. The NFT platform — which operates independently from Fanatics — was valued at $1.5 billion in October 2021 following a $100 million Series A funding round co-led by New York-based VC firm Insight Partners and Softbank Vision Fund 2.
thecoinrise.com

Amber Group’s co-founder Tiantian Kullander Dies at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of leading digital asset company Amber Group has died leaving behind his wife and son. According to the announcement shared on the platform’s website on Friday, Tiantian, fondly known as “TT” aged 30, died unexpectedly in his sleep. Amber Group in its official...
salestechstar.com

Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer

Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
thenewscrypto.com

Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP

Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
thenewscrypto.com

SBF Claims FTX US Is Fully Solvent & Withdrawals Could Open Today

SBF thought that Ledger X and FTX US derivatives would “even be up and operating right now.”. He stated that the majority of his donations were for pandemic prevention. At The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried was interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday. He discussed a variety of topics, including risk management, philanthropy, regulation, and real estate in the Bahamas. SBF acknowledged that he “screwed up” and did commit serious mistakes. He said that he ought to have given greater attention to risk management and client protection.
The Associated Press

MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com

Monitor Launches W, a Monitor Suite Series Focused on Women in Equipment Finance

Monitor, the leading source of news for the equipment finance industry, has introduced Monitor W as part of Monitor Suite, the preeminent subscription platform for exclusive, premium equipment finance industry content. Monitor W is the industry’s first and only mixed media platform of premium content developed by and for women...
PYMNTS

Post-Pandemic Real-Time Payment Trend Shapes Future of Travel

Travel bans slowed the world down, but recovery points to the attraction of real-time payments. That’s according to Spencer Hanlon, global head of travel payments at Nium, who said in an interview with PYMNTS that while the period of travel bans and canceled flights was the most difficult time in the industry, it was also the most educational.
thenewscrypto.com

Serum Eyes Community Fork For Survival Post FTX Crisis

Serum, with its fork named OpenBook, offers a ray of hope. The decision was made to fork the chain ultimately by Mango Max. Serum (SRM), a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange financed by FTX, informed its 215,000 Twitter followers that the project is “defunct” after the spectacular collapse of FTX and directed them to a community-led fork of the project.
thenewscrypto.com

Bill Ackman: Crypto Regulation & Need for Self-Policing in the Industry

Billionaire Bill Ackman shared his thoughts on crypto-related topics. The billionaire has warned that the crypto industry must self-police or risk being shut down. Billionaire Bill Ackman discussed his opinions on several issues relating to cryptocurrencies, such as crypto legislation in a series of tweets Saturday. He claimed that additional regulations for cryptocurrencies are not necessary. A large portion of the fraud that is occurring involves traditional pump-and-dump scams and custodians failing to protect consumer assets.
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Bitfront Announces Closure by Year End

Line made it clear that the FTX scandal had nothing to do with their move. Bitfront will shut down its services somewhere in December. In order to devote more resources to its other blockchain endeavors, Japanese company Line has decided to close its U.S. exchange Bitfront around the upcoming New Year. The messaging platform announced in an email to users that it would no longer be accepting new signups as of today and would be gradually shutting down over the course of the following four months.
The Associated Press

Airgain® Introduces New Sub-Brands and Website to Better Reflect Pursuit of Simplifying Wireless

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has introduced three new sub-brands and a refreshed website that highlights its efforts to simplify wireless connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005279/en/ Airgain Embedded Brand (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Want to create a startup? Join another first

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 technology startups were created in Europe and Israel by former employees of about 200 venture capital-backed unicorns in the region since the financial crisis of 2008, a report by VC firm Accel showed on Tuesday.
ffnews.com

Temenos Expands Agreement with Mbanq to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service in the US

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Mbanq, one of US’s leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, has expanded its relationship with Temenos to accelerate BaaS adoption in the US. The agreement deepens the companies’ collaboration after last year’s launch of a joint Credit Union as-a-Service offering (link). Temenos has...
thenewscrypto.com

Centralized Exchange Would Continue To Dominate as per JPMorgan

The bank’s strategists, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, warned clients on Thursday. Post FTX fall, the crypto market went into a state of shock with a domino effect. JPMorgan predicted that centralized exchanges would continue to dominate the bulk of global digital-asset trading volumes despite predictions from certain crypto analysts that a move toward decentralized platforms would follow after FTX’s demise.
thenewscrypto.com

CrossTower Announces Acquiring Trading Platform BEQUANT

CrossTower will get access to over 600 additional professional exchange clients. Lydian Group is supporting CrossTower’s purchase. After months of looking around at other cryptocurrency startups, including a revised bid for Voyager Digital’s assets, cryptocurrency exchange CrossTower Inc has agreed to purchase digital asset trading platform BEQUANT. Through...

