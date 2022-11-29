Read full article on original website
Fanatics-Owned NFT Venture Cuts Third of Workforce
Fanatics-owned Candy Digital has laid off more than a third of its workforce of roughly 100 employees. The NFT platform — which operates independently from Fanatics — was valued at $1.5 billion in October 2021 following a $100 million Series A funding round co-led by New York-based VC firm Insight Partners and Softbank Vision Fund 2.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
thecoinrise.com
Amber Group’s co-founder Tiantian Kullander Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of leading digital asset company Amber Group has died leaving behind his wife and son. According to the announcement shared on the platform’s website on Friday, Tiantian, fondly known as “TT” aged 30, died unexpectedly in his sleep. Amber Group in its official...
salestechstar.com
Propel Names Salesforce Veteran, Ross Meyercord, CEO; Co-Founder, Ray Hein, Named Chief Strategy Officer
Experienced SaaS CxO Will Scale Company to Meet Growing Customer and Market Demand. Propel Software, creator of the first product value management (PVM) platform, today named Salesforce and Accenture industry veteran Ross Meyercord chief executive officer. Ray Hein, co-founder and former CEO, will lead product and customer initiatives as the company’s first chief strategy officer. Meyercord and Hein leverage 70+ years experience to position Propel for accelerated growth as the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry reaches a strategic inflection point where rigid legacy providers are ceding market leadership to the next generation of cloud-native solutions.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Wallet Delists Four Major Cryptos Including XRP
Coinbase has stated that they are no longer supporting BCH, ETC, XRP, and XLM. The four coins are delisted because of their low usage. Coinbase, the largest exchange in the United States, announced on November 29 that it will no longer support Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ripple (XRP), and Stellar (XLM) in its coinbase wallet. The exchange stated that the coins will no longer be support from January 2023. Because of their low usage, the four coins is going to delisting. In the 2017 bull market, all coins primarily increased.
How much Spotify pays employees in the US in 2022
Data reveals the base annual salaries for some Spotify staffers in engineering, product management, finance, and other roles from late 2020 to 2022.
thenewscrypto.com
SBF Claims FTX US Is Fully Solvent & Withdrawals Could Open Today
SBF thought that Ledger X and FTX US derivatives would “even be up and operating right now.”. He stated that the majority of his donations were for pandemic prevention. At The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit, Sam Bankman-Fried was interviewed by Andrew Ross Sorkin on Wednesday. He discussed a variety of topics, including risk management, philanthropy, regulation, and real estate in the Bahamas. SBF acknowledged that he “screwed up” and did commit serious mistakes. He said that he ought to have given greater attention to risk management and client protection.
MATRIX Succeeds in Generating Metaverse World Through AI; Prototype Video Released
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Metaverse advanced technology research organization “MATRIX GENESIS LABS” operated by MetaReal’s MATRIX Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Junichi Goishi; hereinafter “MATRIX”) succeeded in automatically generating a Metaverse world using artificial intelligence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005151/en/ “Project Genesis” AI-based Metaverse World Generation Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
monitordaily.com
Monitor Launches W, a Monitor Suite Series Focused on Women in Equipment Finance
Monitor, the leading source of news for the equipment finance industry, has introduced Monitor W as part of Monitor Suite, the preeminent subscription platform for exclusive, premium equipment finance industry content. Monitor W is the industry’s first and only mixed media platform of premium content developed by and for women...
Post-Pandemic Real-Time Payment Trend Shapes Future of Travel
Travel bans slowed the world down, but recovery points to the attraction of real-time payments. That’s according to Spencer Hanlon, global head of travel payments at Nium, who said in an interview with PYMNTS that while the period of travel bans and canceled flights was the most difficult time in the industry, it was also the most educational.
thenewscrypto.com
Serum Eyes Community Fork For Survival Post FTX Crisis
Serum, with its fork named OpenBook, offers a ray of hope. The decision was made to fork the chain ultimately by Mango Max. Serum (SRM), a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange financed by FTX, informed its 215,000 Twitter followers that the project is “defunct” after the spectacular collapse of FTX and directed them to a community-led fork of the project.
thenewscrypto.com
Bill Ackman: Crypto Regulation & Need for Self-Policing in the Industry
Billionaire Bill Ackman shared his thoughts on crypto-related topics. The billionaire has warned that the crypto industry must self-police or risk being shut down. Billionaire Bill Ackman discussed his opinions on several issues relating to cryptocurrencies, such as crypto legislation in a series of tweets Saturday. He claimed that additional regulations for cryptocurrencies are not necessary. A large portion of the fraud that is occurring involves traditional pump-and-dump scams and custodians failing to protect consumer assets.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Announces Closure by Year End
Line made it clear that the FTX scandal had nothing to do with their move. Bitfront will shut down its services somewhere in December. In order to devote more resources to its other blockchain endeavors, Japanese company Line has decided to close its U.S. exchange Bitfront around the upcoming New Year. The messaging platform announced in an email to users that it would no longer be accepting new signups as of today and would be gradually shutting down over the course of the following four months.
Airgain® Introduces New Sub-Brands and Website to Better Reflect Pursuit of Simplifying Wireless
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) – a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – has introduced three new sub-brands and a refreshed website that highlights its efforts to simplify wireless connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005279/en/ Airgain Embedded Brand (Graphic: Business Wire)
Want to create a startup? Join another first
STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - More than 1,000 technology startups were created in Europe and Israel by former employees of about 200 venture capital-backed unicorns in the region since the financial crisis of 2008, a report by VC firm Accel showed on Tuesday.
ffnews.com
Temenos Expands Agreement with Mbanq to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service in the US
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Mbanq, one of US’s leading Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, has expanded its relationship with Temenos to accelerate BaaS adoption in the US. The agreement deepens the companies’ collaboration after last year’s launch of a joint Credit Union as-a-Service offering (link). Temenos has...
Greenwood Inc. Continues To Lead ‘Bank Black’ Movement With Another $45 Million In Venture Capital Funding
Greenwood Inc., which kicked off the “Bank Black” movement in 2020, announced that it has raised $45 million in venture capital funding to expand its digital banking services. Forbes reports the Atlanta-based digital banking platform is co-founded by former entertainment executive Ryan Glover, tech entrepreneur Paul Judge, 90-year-old...
thenewscrypto.com
Centralized Exchange Would Continue To Dominate as per JPMorgan
The bank’s strategists, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, warned clients on Thursday. Post FTX fall, the crypto market went into a state of shock with a domino effect. JPMorgan predicted that centralized exchanges would continue to dominate the bulk of global digital-asset trading volumes despite predictions from certain crypto analysts that a move toward decentralized platforms would follow after FTX’s demise.
thenewscrypto.com
CrossTower Announces Acquiring Trading Platform BEQUANT
CrossTower will get access to over 600 additional professional exchange clients. Lydian Group is supporting CrossTower’s purchase. After months of looking around at other cryptocurrency startups, including a revised bid for Voyager Digital’s assets, cryptocurrency exchange CrossTower Inc has agreed to purchase digital asset trading platform BEQUANT. Through...
2 Recession-Proof Stocks to Consider for 2023
These stocks could do well even if there's a downturn in the economy next year.
