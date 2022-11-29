Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Shelter from Estate Taxes
This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. Estate taxes are taxes that the federal or state governments levy on estates of a person who dies with an estate value over the amount established by the legislature. At $12.92 million per person and almost $26M per couple in 2023, few of us will concern ourselves with Federal estate taxes. However, many of us face the reality of our estates incurring estate taxes owing to the state of Oregon. Oregon estate taxes are calculated for the amount that is in excess of the state's estate tax exemption amountof up to $1 million. The amount over that threshold is taxed at a graduated rate of 10% to 16% depending on the amount over.
Tripledemic fills Portland urgent care facilities
With RSV, flu and COVID having somewhat similar symptoms many sick people are going in for testing to find out what they have, and whether there is any medication they can take to fight the virus.
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
New houseless measures dehumanize in the name of compassion
Not much is more politicized than the rising number of people who are experiencing houselessness—particularly those who are considered unsheltered and living in tents. In the latest tri-county Point in Time Count, conducted on Jan. 26, a total of 6,633 people experiencing houselessness were counted in Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah Counties.
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
Negotiating in today's market
Brought to you by Lake Oswego's Ward Spears, Coldwell Banker Bain - LAKE OSWEGO REAL ESTATE INSIDER - Over the past several years, many home sellers and their agents became accustomed to a style of negotiating that differed from most past markets. The seller had such power that the definition of success for a buyer would be whether or not they ended up being selected by the seller to buy the house, everything else was dictated by the seller. It had to change at some point.
Nurses across Oregon sue Providence Medical Group for "wage theft"
Several Providence nurses across the state of Oregon are claiming that Providence has been taking money out of their paychecks in what they call "wage theft." “Providence isn’t going to alert you that they've given you less money than they should’ve, so that already puts a burden on a nurse who’s coming off a 12-plus hour shift in the ER, to go through their paycheck with a fine tooth comb,” said Kevin Mealy, spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
The Top 3 Safest Cities to Live in Oregon
Oregon gets a rep for being weird, sure, but does that mean it's not safe to live in? We've been looking at the most dangerous cities of Oregon, the most redneck cities in Oregon, but now we want to do a deep dive to see the top 3 safest cities in Oregon.
OnPoint Community Credit Union gives $100,000 to Oregon, SW Wash. nonprofits on Giving Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — On Giving Tuesday, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced it will contribute a total of $100,000, which will be split among eight non-profits that provide food and shelter relief to Oregonians and Southwest Washingtonians. Blanchet House, Habitat for Humanity of Oregon and New Avenues for Youth...
Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors® Presents Annual Masters Circle Broker of the Year Award
Story sponsored by Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors®. Lauren is the Broker of the Year. The Portland Metropolitan Association of Realtors®(PMAR) Masters Circle named Lauren Hasson of Cascade Hasson Sotheby's International Realty the 2022 Masters Circle Broker of the Year. Presented annually, award selection criteria include the number of years as a Masters Circle member, production volume, real estate related involvement, NAR recognized designations, community service involvement, and the number of years in the real estate industry. Hasson is a third generation Oregonian, born and raised in Lake Oswego.
Citizen: Will the former landfill forever define Oregon City?
Lynda Orzen: Money developers are asking of city is less than half of the overall cost needed to clean upOMG, here we go again! I'm beginning to believe this city is happy having a garbage dump welcoming visitors into our community. When entering the city from the south, visitors are greeted with the Metro transfer station, Home Depot and a huge garbage dump! Why isn't the city welcoming this newest development by Summit? Don't we need more housing, which this has along with parking. The development would mean people could live and work in the same location, go grocery shopping,...
“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County
VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
Readers respond: Tolling plan inefficient, unfair
The op-ed in favor of tolling by Susan McLain and Lee Beyer deserves a response, (“Opinion: Tolling will keep Oregonians moving – and moving safely,” Nov. 13) Neither of these legislators live in the tolled area. The first section proposed for tolling is on I-205 from Stafford...
Hillsboro Mattress Store Fined for Willfully Endangering Employees
A state regulator fined Mattress Megastore in Hillsboro $67,000 for willfully endangering its delivery drivers. The locally owned mattress seller was forcing employees to “to operate a one-ton box delivery truck that was clearly unsafe,” the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health said while announcing the fine yesterday. The truck had no windshield wipers, a broken seat belt and cracks in the windshield. Drivers were forced to use it for deliveries in rainstorms anyway, the state found.
Backers of a Multnomah County capital gains tax to help tenants facing eviction file signatures to get on May 2023 ballot
Multnomah County elections officials will soon determine whether voters will weigh in on a measure to tax capital gains to give legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Backers of the proposed ballot initiative, which seeks a 0.75% adjustable countywide capital gains tax to pay for tenant assistance, turned in 33,575...
The Annual Oregon Capitol Christmas Celebration is Cancelled Due to the Construction
Christmas Celebration: There is typically a huge party at the Oregon State Capitol on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, complete with Santa Claus, local officials, guest choirs, free cookies, and a 30-foot tree. This year, though, COVID wasn’t enough to prevent Holidays at the Capitol from being canceled due to an...
Tigard senior housing project to provide 57 affordable units
The $25.5 million complex, next to the senior center, will begin leasing in August 2023. Work on Tigard Senior Housing, a senior living facility located adjacent to the Tigard Senior Center, is continuing at a steady clip. "They've gone vertical," said Sean Farrelly, redevelopment project manager for Tigard's Town Center Development Agency,. "There's some framing going up. They worked on the foundation for a while, so that's done." The 47,679-square-foot project is being developed by Northwest Housing Alternatives, which provides affordable housing options for families, seniors and those with special needs. "This is their first (housing project) in Tigard...
What Customers Say About Sandy Tires
This article brought to you By Oskar Villalobos, owner of Sandy Tires, Gresham Outlook Insider Tire Expert. Sandy Tires, owned by Oskar Villalobos since February 2018, is a customer favorite in the Sandy area. Villalobos and his staff do their very best to get you the best tires at the best price and get you on your way. Read on to see what some of Sandy tires' satisfied customers have to say:
‘It feels like we don’t matter’: Nurses ask DA to investigate alleged wage theft at Providence
The Oregon Nurses Association told KOIN 6 News Monday that they asked the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office to launch an investigation into Providence Health, accusing them of wage theft.
