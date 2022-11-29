ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

kptv.com

Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades

It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Chance of snow hits Portland area Thursday

Portland could start Thursday morning with snow showers, and a mix of snow and rain through the lunch hour. “Showers” is the key word here. “They’re hit or miss,” said Clinton Rockey of the National Weather Service in Portland. That means where and when exactly the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

PGE wants you to keep warm this winter

Utility lends some tips on heating your home, preparing for power outages and more Who knew that when Broadway composer Frank Loesser wrote the lyrics for "Baby, It's Cold Outside" in 1940 it would become a cautionary tale for a public utility more than 80 years later. Portland General Electric wants its more than 2 million customers in 51 cities to bundle up as winter descends on northwest Oregon. To that end, it has a few tips when it comes to heating your home while saving energy and money. For example, install a smart thermostat that learns the household's patterns...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Five Thanksgiving Pet Safety Tips

Brought to you by Jonathan Wisniewski, Emergency Veterinary Clinic of Tualatin (EVCOT) - EMERGENCY VETERINARY CLINIC INSIDER - Thanksgiving brings friends and family together around the dinner table to partake in a tasty feast. But it's important that the holiday smorgasbord be kept away from pets. Follow these tips to keep your pets healthy and safe during Thanksgiving.
iheart.com

Portland Returns To Bull Run Water

After several weeks of relying on our supplemental water source, groundwater from the Columbia South Shore Well Field, the Portland Water Bureau returned to 100 percent Bull Run water last week. The groundwater system allowed us to provide clean, safe drinking water to the region despite two extreme weather events that impacted our Bull Run supply: record-breaking hot, dry temperatures that extended well into fall; and an atmospheric river of rainfall that resulted increased turbidity in the Bull Run supply.
PORTLAND, OR
theorcasonian.com

People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged

Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

“Triple Whammy” Of Sickness Hitting Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. – Clark County is being hit hard by viruses, “Triple whammy here…you know we’ve got COVID and we’ve been seeing for awhile RSV. As well as influenza activity.”. And Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says emergency rooms are starting to be overwhelmed,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals

The number of patients needing hospital care for the flu is rising, fueling the demand for beds by hundreds of children with a respiratory illness and adults suffering from COVID-19. According to the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, about 220 hospitalized patients had COVID in mid-November. That shot up to about 375 people […] The post Sick children and adult patients jam Oregon’s hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
PORTLAND, OR

