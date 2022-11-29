ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

WNYT

Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits

Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Service back for most people affected by Albany water main breaks

Water is restored to most people affected by multiple water main breaks in downtown Albany. Repair work was still underway Friday at the break on Columbia Street – between James and Broadway. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city this week. There...
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season

The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen

In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Festival of Trees underway in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From now until Sunday, get into the spirit of the holiday season at the 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees. The beloved tradition is hosted by The Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties.  Family Day at the Saratoga Festival of Trees on Saturday, Dec. 3 is a fun […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
iheart.com

Saratoga Springs City Council Holding Special Meeting Friday Afternoon

Members of the Saratoga Springs City Council are set to gather for a special meeting Friday afternoon. They will be discussing how to respond to a restraining order that was issued following an officer-involved shooting last month. A court ruling put the restraining order in place in order to prevent city officials from discussing the incident that happened in the area of Caroline Street and Broadway and resulted in off-duty Rutland County Sheriff's Deputy Vito Caselnova being shot. The meeting Friday starts at 3:00 pm at City Hall.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Officials warn of aggressive otter at Six Mile Waterworks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging caution for visitors of Six Mile Waterworks Park after an aggressive otter was spotted near Rensselaer Lake Tuesday. After reviewing surveillance video of the animal, DEC officials believe the otter is likely rabid. The Albany Water Department posted on Facebook Wednesday, warning visitors to the park of an […]
ALBANY, NY

