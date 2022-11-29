Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Holiday Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive To Benefit New Yorkers In Need
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York will begin on December 1, 2022. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season. “This...
WNYT
Glens Falls-based company raises $100k for area non-profits
Non-profits across the Capital Region are getting big money thanks to the Arrow Family of Companies. The company’s annual “Thankful Campaign” raised $100,000 to be split by 20 different non-profits. The Arrow Family of Companies includes Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, Saratoga National Bank and...
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
Ballston Spa ALDI reopening date pushed back
ALDI at 2008 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa has been closed for renovations since October 3. The store was originally supposed to reopen on November 17, but that date has been pushed back.
WNYT
Service back for most people affected by Albany water main breaks
Water is restored to most people affected by multiple water main breaks in downtown Albany. Repair work was still underway Friday at the break on Columbia Street – between James and Broadway. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city this week. There...
Community services job fair in Albany December 5
The City of Albany Department of Neighborhood and Community Services, along with Mayor Kathy Sheehan, will be hosting an open house job fair on Monday, December 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall, located at 24 Eagle Street in Albany.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
Johnstown bar, “Cheers” looking for new owner
If you've ever wanted to own your own bar, now's your chance! A quaint local bar, Cheers in Johnstown, is for sale.
Popular Grocery Store Announces Open Casting Call For Commercial
How would you like to be in the next big grocery store commercial?. Have you always wanted to be an actor? Maybe you've never thought about it before but would like to give it a try because what's better than getting paid to play someone else...LOL! This could be the big break you've been waiting for!
wamc.org
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season
The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen
In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
Moose makes surprise stop at Warren County offices
On Thursday morning, staff at Warren County Municipal Center got a surprise. Video posted to the county Facebook page showed an unexpected visitor making its way swiftly through the center's parking lot, as a soft snow fell around it.
Troy Now initiative continues downtown
The City of Troy is moving forward with its Troy Now initiative, using American Rescue Plan Act funds to revitalize parts of the city. One of those projects is the demolition of the Taylor Apartments.
Festival of Trees underway in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From now until Sunday, get into the spirit of the holiday season at the 27th annual Saratoga Festival of Trees. The beloved tradition is hosted by The Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. Family Day at the Saratoga Festival of Trees on Saturday, Dec. 3 is a fun […]
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
iheart.com
Saratoga Springs City Council Holding Special Meeting Friday Afternoon
Members of the Saratoga Springs City Council are set to gather for a special meeting Friday afternoon. They will be discussing how to respond to a restraining order that was issued following an officer-involved shooting last month. A court ruling put the restraining order in place in order to prevent city officials from discussing the incident that happened in the area of Caroline Street and Broadway and resulted in off-duty Rutland County Sheriff's Deputy Vito Caselnova being shot. The meeting Friday starts at 3:00 pm at City Hall.
Albany ENT and Allergy Services names first CEO
Albany ENT and Allergy Services has named its first-ever CEO.
Officials warn of aggressive otter at Six Mile Waterworks
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging caution for visitors of Six Mile Waterworks Park after an aggressive otter was spotted near Rensselaer Lake Tuesday. After reviewing surveillance video of the animal, DEC officials believe the otter is likely rabid. The Albany Water Department posted on Facebook Wednesday, warning visitors to the park of an […]
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
