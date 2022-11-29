ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Service back for most people affected by Albany water main breaks

Water is restored to most people affected by multiple water main breaks in downtown Albany. Repair work was still underway Friday at the break on Columbia Street – between James and Broadway. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city this week. There...
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York

With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

DEC Warns of an Aggressive Otter Stalking People in Albany

Since it's the Christmas season, we have to ask: It's not "Emmet" Otter is it?. The answer is no, so I guess this critter would be called "Condemn-It" Otter. Of all the things that could potentially terrorize Upstate New York residents, ie taxes, gas prices, and inclement weather, it's hard to hard to imagine a cute and seemingly harmless creature creating so much stir in Albany - but that's what's happening here.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Officials warn of aggressive otter at Six Mile Waterworks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging caution for visitors of Six Mile Waterworks Park after an aggressive otter was spotted near Rensselaer Lake Tuesday. After reviewing surveillance video of the animal, DEC officials believe the otter is likely rabid. The Albany Water Department posted on Facebook Wednesday, warning visitors to the park of an […]
ALBANY, NY
metro-magazine.com

Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound

Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip

Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 1

The Warren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a shooting outside the Queensbury Walmart. And in Troy, the police department has received federal funding for a new threat assessment and management team, to fight domestic terrorism. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy