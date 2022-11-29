Read full article on original website
WNYT
Service back for most people affected by Albany water main breaks
Water is restored to most people affected by multiple water main breaks in downtown Albany. Repair work was still underway Friday at the break on Columbia Street – between James and Broadway. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city this week. There...
Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York
With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
Code Blue Alert issued for homeless in Albany
A Code Blue Alert has been issued by the the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS), effective until Monday, December 5.
Road closures due to Averill Park holiday parade
Some roads will be closed on the evening of December 2 for the Averill Park Sand Lake Annual Holiday Parade. Be sure to use caution and seek alternate routes during the parade.
DEC Warns of an Aggressive Otter Stalking People in Albany
Since it's the Christmas season, we have to ask: It's not "Emmet" Otter is it?. The answer is no, so I guess this critter would be called "Condemn-It" Otter. Of all the things that could potentially terrorize Upstate New York residents, ie taxes, gas prices, and inclement weather, it's hard to hard to imagine a cute and seemingly harmless creature creating so much stir in Albany - but that's what's happening here.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
Officials warn of aggressive otter at Six Mile Waterworks
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are urging caution for visitors of Six Mile Waterworks Park after an aggressive otter was spotted near Rensselaer Lake Tuesday. After reviewing surveillance video of the animal, DEC officials believe the otter is likely rabid. The Albany Water Department posted on Facebook Wednesday, warning visitors to the park of an […]
Upcoming no parking restrictions in Albany
The Albany Police Department has released an upcoming emergency no parking restrictions advisory. Vehicles in violation of the following are subject to ticketing or could be towed.
Lost hunter rescued in Fulton County
Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
metro-magazine.com
Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound
Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
Multiple main water breaks in Albany
Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street.
Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip
Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Holiday Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive To Benefit New Yorkers In Need
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families in need across New York will begin on December 1, 2022. Donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies are being sought to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season. “This...
Bake sale planned for injured dog in Amsterdam
The road to recovery will be long and bumpy for an injured pup, "Bunny," found recently on the side of a country road in Amsterdam.
5 things to know this Thursday, December 1
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a shooting outside the Queensbury Walmart. And in Troy, the police department has received federal funding for a new threat assessment and management team, to fight domestic terrorism. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
Electrical failure left hundreds without power in East Greenbush
Hundreds of people in East Greenbush went without power Monday night due to equipment failure, according to National Grid.
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
