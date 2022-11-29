KOST/L.A. Morning Star Ellen K & Co-Host Ryan Manno To Host 12 Hours Of ‘Giving Tuesday’ To Benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

What do you think? Add your comment below. The purpose of today’s TED talk is to parse the results of the so-called NOVEMBER survey. A curious thing about that. This book actually began on OCTOBER 13th (it did end on NOVEMBER 9th). That means the first three weeks (or so) of the survey were normal radio stuff. However, once Week 4 rolled around, we had the dreaded return of BURL IVES and his minions. Was this enough to gum up the works? Rest assured, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the elves in the numbers workshop at XTRENDS – will get to the bottom of this.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO