Los Angeles, CA

KOST/L.A. Morning Star Ellen K & Co-Host Ryan Manno To Host 12 Hours Of ‘Giving Tuesday’ To Benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

allaccess.com
 4 days ago
allaccess.com

Research Director Inc., Exclusive November '22 PPM Analysis For New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, And Dallas - Ft. Worth

What do you think? Add your comment below. The purpose of today’s TED talk is to parse the results of the so-called NOVEMBER survey. A curious thing about that. This book actually began on OCTOBER 13th (it did end on NOVEMBER 9th). That means the first three weeks (or so) of the survey were normal radio stuff. However, once Week 4 rolled around, we had the dreaded return of BURL IVES and his minions. Was this enough to gum up the works? Rest assured, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the elves in the numbers workshop at XTRENDS – will get to the bottom of this.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allaccess.com

All Access' Joel Denver To Receive International Lifetime Achievement Award From MUSEXPO

A&R WORLDWIDE's MUSEXPO will honor ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER with its first International Lifetime Achievement Award at a special awards ceremony luncheon on MARCH 20, 2023. DENVER will be feted with a special-edition commemorative publication, an honorarium, and a special presentation from the City of BURBANK and State of CALIFORNIA, preceded by his being interviewed by iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning host ELLEN K and PREMIERE NETWORKS and iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop KRRL (REAL 92.3)/LOS ANGELES morning host BIG BOY.
BURBANK, CA

