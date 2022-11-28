ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple's new iPad is on sale for $426 for Black Friday

Android Central

Function enhancement suggestion

My suggestion regards using the volume up/down switch, currently allowing control of media volume only - unless the elipse is pressed which then displays all available volume categories. I would like the option within Android to allow all categories to be displayed at first pressing the volume button. Further, a...
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Digital Trends

Android Central

Samsung S22 Ultra or Google Pixel 7 Pro?

Anyone used these two either at the same time or even have used both at separate times? I'm quite curious and interested in the both of the pixel 7 devices and I'm as well especially now that the price of the S22 Ultra be priced at what it should have always been. I'd be very interested to hear thoughts as to which one should I go for? I appreciate the knowledge and feedback.
Android Central

Tab A7 lite

Welcome to Android Central! Keep in mind that the option to use the SD card for apps on Samsung tablets is only for certain data -- the app won't actually get installed to the card, so a lot of the app will still need to reside on Internal Storage. Where...
Android Central

Samsung does too much, but considering pixel... Need advice

Samsung does too much I cannot organize this phone for anything it's literally too much to handle. I just want the weather in the lockscreen and the home screen looking decent, Samsung for some reason can't get the weather on the lockscreen and the home screen customization is just garbage. I'm considering pixel or just going back to iPhone.
Android Central

Why is that no response when I call hi Google

Welcome to Android Central! Which phone? Do you have Google Assistant set to respond even when on the lock screen?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
Digital Trends

Android Central

Xiaomi Redmite Note 9S

Welcome to Android Central! Has this always been your phone? It sounds like it might have belonged to someone else at some point, and they never properly removed their account from the phone before you obtained it. This is Factory Reset Protection, and you can't bypass that. Where did you...

