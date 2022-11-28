ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Microphone not working on apps

My mic on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has all of a sudden stopped working on all apps. Works completely fine on calls and videos, but otherwise not at all. I have tried in safe/emergency mode to rule out third party apps and it still doesn't work. I have cleared cache...
Samsung does too much, but considering pixel... Need advice

Samsung does too much I cannot organize this phone for anything it's literally too much to handle. I just want the weather in the lockscreen and the home screen looking decent, Samsung for some reason can't get the weather on the lockscreen and the home screen customization is just garbage. I'm considering pixel or just going back to iPhone.
Why is that no response when I call hi Google

Welcome to Android Central! Which phone? Do you have Google Assistant set to respond even when on the lock screen?. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
Moved multiple photos in gallery on S22u but finger slipped and all now missing?

I tried moving multiple photos to a different folder using Samsung Gallery on my S22 Ultra but fat fingered somehow and they are missing suddenly!. I honestly cannot remember what the hell I did but I had a few hundred photos in the gallery selected to move but I slipped my finger and some how they are just gone. I cannot find them moved into any folders, I've tried several file recovery apps immediately after but they found nothing, I tried looking via photo files using adndroid file explorer but they are just instantly gone? What the hell happened and what are my options now?
Tyla

Woman left horrified after man orders milk on their first date

A woman has divided opinion by sharing her disgust over a man ordering a glass of milk while on a first date. OK, the first thing to note on this front is that there’s totally nothing wrong with ordering a glass of milk. Sure, it’s not exactly a normal...
Upworthy

'How to train your boss': Bartender secretly trains her boss, who's always late, to come on time

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 14, 2022. It has since been updated. A good boss leads by example and this helps set the work culture for the employees. It's entirely normal for a boss to expect their employees to be on time, but it's a little hypocritical if they don't follow it themselves. A bartender revealed their boss rarely made it to work on time. The bartender decided to turn the tables on their boss who was always late and it went exactly as planned. The bartender shared the story on Reddit, titling the post: "I’ve been making my boss think interviewees were leaving because of her tardiness."
Xiaomi Redmite Note 9S

Welcome to Android Central! Has this always been your phone? It sounds like it might have belonged to someone else at some point, and they never properly removed their account from the phone before you obtained it. This is Factory Reset Protection, and you can't bypass that. Where did you...
Add an app option to Share

It most likely has to do with how the apps are coded. I would guess that apps would have to make use of the proper APIs in order to be included in the Share Menu. Have you tried contacting the developers of these apps to see if they're aware of the issue?

