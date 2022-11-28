Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 14, 2022. It has since been updated. A good boss leads by example and this helps set the work culture for the employees. It's entirely normal for a boss to expect their employees to be on time, but it's a little hypocritical if they don't follow it themselves. A bartender revealed their boss rarely made it to work on time. The bartender decided to turn the tables on their boss who was always late and it went exactly as planned. The bartender shared the story on Reddit, titling the post: "I’ve been making my boss think interviewees were leaving because of her tardiness."

